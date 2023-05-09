Tom Holland is getting real about his mental health while promoting his new series The Crowded Room, in which he stars alongside Amanda Seyfried. Here, check out what he learned with the role of Danny Sullivan.

In the AppleTV+ series, which will be released on June 9th, Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested in the 70s following his involvement in a shooting in New York City. The story will be told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Seyfried), which will reveal elements of the mysterious past that shaped him.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 26-year-old actor revealed that his preparation for the role, which is inspired by Daniel Keyes' biography The Minds of Billy Milligan, made him question his own mental health journey, including exploring sobriety. Check out his full comments.

Tom Holland reveals he has been sober for more than a year

Speaking with the outlet, Holland expressed that "Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about [the characters] Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life.”

He also admitted that he was having a hard time separating himself from the character, "I'm no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

He also said that he has become better at “recognizing triggers” and stressors, such as social media, which he quitted last August (despite some posts on Instagram and his recent Twitter return).

Although he didn’t mention his sobriety, the outlet reported that he is one year and four months sober. The report also doesn’t mention the specific substance he is abstaining from, but per US Weekly, the actor has discussed wanting to quit alcohol before.

While the part was certainly challenging, Holland expects that viewers will "have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues," and that he hopes “that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive."