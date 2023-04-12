Popularity of Bravo's reality TV show 'Vanderpump Rules' have grown thanks to Tom Sandoval's cheating controversy. If you want to know more abiut hi, such as his age, net worth and more, don't miss this article.

There’s nothing like a cheating scandal to rejuvenate a reality TV show. The interest in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been growing thanks to Tom Sandoval’s drama, after he was unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval appeared on Wednesday (April 12th) on Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” to talk about his affair. He has been receiving backlash as he seemed to blame his girlfriend for his actions, stating that the relationship “was just lacking the intimacy, the connection” and they were like “roommates.”

While there were rumors of Sandoval being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Page Six says an insider states that there were no talks of it whatsoever, despite the network not approving the interview. But, if you still want to know more about Sandoval, check out his profile here.

How old is Tom Sandoval?

Per Vanity Fair, Tom Sandoval turned 40 years old last July, despite the Internet saying he is 39. Sandoval was a bartender at SUR. He is now an author, musician, and Lisa and Ken's business partner at Tom Tom Restaurant, as well as Schwartz & Sandy’s.

How much is Tom Sandoval’s net worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Sandoval has an estimated net worth of $4 million thanks to his multiple businesses, as well as his salary in Vanderpump Rules. He has been part of the show since the first season, and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast earns $25,000 per episode after contract negotiations in 2018.

What is Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras?

He has a cover band called “The Most Extras,” and they perform covers of other artists. They are currently on tour. This isn’t the reality star’s first foray into the music industry. Sandoval’s previous bands include Pierce the Arrow and Charles McMansion.

What is Tom Sandoval’s Instagram & Social Media?

As a good reality star, he is active on social media, especially Instagram. You can follow him with the username @tomsandoval1. Through his IG he released a statement apologizing for the cheating scandal.