Tom Sizemore is in a fragile state of health after being involved in an accident early Sunday morning. Here, check out what's happened to the Saving Private Ryan actor...

Tom Sizemore, who played Sgt. Michael Horvarth in the Oscar-winning film Saving Private Ryan, has had a turbulent and scandal-plagued life. He has had a long history of drug abuse, run-ins with the police and during 2003 was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

Despite all the dramas he has starred in his personal life, he has had a great career in the entertainment industry. He participated in action and war productions such as Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down and Natural Born Killers. Although his biggest success was the 1998 feature film, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Now, his representative confirmed that the 61-year-old actor is not in good health, but on the contrary, he is fighting for his life after suffering a brain injury. Here, check what has happened to him and all the information of the fact...

Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm

Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sunday, February 19, according to spokesman Charles Lago. He was hospitalized in intensive care after being found unconscious in his Los Angeles home around 2 AM Sunday morning following a medical emergency.

He is currently under observation at a Los Angeles hospital and his rep told The Hollywood Reporter that "he is in critical condition and it's a wait-and-see situation. There are no further updates at this time".