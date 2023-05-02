The most awaited moment for theater, Broadway and star fans has arrived. The full list of nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards, which will take place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York, has finally been revealed.
The musical Some Like It Hot leads the categories, with a total of 13 nominations. J. Harrison Ghee, one of the cast members, and Alex Newell have made history by being the first non-binary actors to be nominated.
Ariana DeBose has been chosen as the host and is expected to be part of some presentation, as has happened at this year's BAFTA awards. Where we saw her perform a rap, naming many of the female celebrities who were nominated.
Who has been nominated for the Tony Awards 2023? Full list
Best New Play
- Ain’t No Mo’
- Between Riverside and Crazy
- Cost of Living
- Fat Ham
- Leopoldstadt
Best New Musical
- & Juliet
- Kimberly Akimbo
- New York, New York
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
Best Play Revival
- A Doll’s House
- The Piano Lesson
- The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Topdog/Underdog
Best Musical Revival
- Camelot
- Into the Woods
- Parade
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Leading Actor in a Play
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II –Topdog/Underdog
- Corey Hawkins – Topdog/Underdog
- Sean Hayes – Good Night, Oscar
- Stephen McKinley Henderson – Between Riverside and Crazy
- Wendell Pierce – Death of a Salesman
Best Leading Actress in a Play
- Jessica Chastain – A Doll’s House
- Jodie Comer – Prima Facie
- Jessica Hecht – Summer, 1976
- Audra McDonald – Ohio State Murders
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
- Annaleigh Ashford –Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Sara Bareilles – Into the Woods
- Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo
- Lorna Courtney – & Juliet
- Micaela Diamond – Parade
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
- Christian Borle – Some Like It Hot
- J. Harrison Ghee – Some Like It Hot
- Josh Groban – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Brian D’Arcy James – Into the Woods
- Ben Platt – Parade
- Colton Ryan – New York, New York
Best Featured Actor in a Play
- Jordan E. Cooper – Ain’t No Mo’
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Piano Lesson
- Arian Moayed – A Doll’s House
- Brandon Uranowitz – Leopoldstadt
- David Zayas – Cost of Living
Best Featured Actress in a Play
- Nikki Crawford – Fat Ham
- Crystal Lucas-Perry – Ain’t No Mo’
- Miriam Silverman – The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Katy Sullivan – Cost of Living
- Kara Young – Cost of Living
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
- Kevin Cahoon – Shucked
- Justin Cooley – Kimberly Akimbo
- Kevin Del Aguila –Some Like It Hot
- Jordan Donica – Camelot
- Alex Newell – Shucked
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
- Julia Lester – Into the Woods
- Ruthie Ann Miles –Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo
- NaTasha Yvette Williams – Some Like It Hot
- Betsy Wolfe – & Juliet
Best Direction of a Play
- Saheem Ali – Fat Ham
- Jo Bonney – Cost of Living
- Jamie Lloyd – A Doll’s House
- Patrick Marber – Leopoldstadt
- Stevie Walker-Webb – Ain’t No Mo’
- Max Webster – Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden – Parade
- Lear deBessonet – Into the Woods
- Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot
- Jack O’Brien – Shucked
- Jessica Stone – Kimberly Akimbo
Best Book of a Musical
- David Lindsay-Abaire – Kimberly Akimbo
- Robert Horn – Shucked
- Matthew López and Amber Ruffin – Some Like It Hot
- David West Read– & Juliet
- David Thompson and Sharon Washington – New York, New York
Best Original Score
- Almost Famous – Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
- Kimberly Akimbo – Music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
- KPOP – Music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
- Shucked – Music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
- Some Like It Hot – Music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best Choreography
- Steven Hoggett – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot
- Susan Stroman – New York, New York
- Jennifer Weber – & Juliet
- Jennifer Weber – KPOP
Best Orchestrations
- John Clancy – Kimberly Akimbo
- Jason Howland – Shucked
- Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter – Some Like It Hot
- Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro – & Juliet
- Daryl Waters and Sam Davis – New York, New York
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Miriam Buether – Prima Facie
- Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding – Life of Pi
- Rachel Hauck – Good Night, Oscar
- Richard Hudson – Leopoldstadt
- Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon – A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Beowulf Boritt – New York, New York
- Mimi Lien –Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Scott Pask – Shucked
- Scott Pask – Some Like It Hot
- Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions –Camelot
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell – Life of Pi
- Dominique Fawn Hill – Fat Ham
- Brigitte Reiffensutel – Leopoldstadt
- Emilio Sosa – Ain’t No Mo’
- Emilio Sosa – Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Gregg Barnes – Some Like It Hot
- Susan Hilferty – Parade
- Jennifer Moeller – Camelot
- Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi – KPOP
- Paloma Young – & Juliet
- Donna Zakowska – New York, New York
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams – Ain’t No Mo’
- Carolyn Downing – Life of Pi
- Joshua D. Reid –A Christmas Carol
- Ben and Max Ringham – A Doll’s House
- Ben and Max Ringham – Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Kai Harada – New York, New York
- John Shivers – Shucked
- Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann – Into the Woods
- Gareth Owen – & Juliet
- Nevin Steinberg – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Neil Austin – Leopoldstadt
- Natasha Chivers – Prima Facie
- Jon Clark – A Doll’s House
- Bradley King – Fat Ham
- Tim Lutkin – Life of Pi
- Jen Schriever – Death of a Salesman
- Ben Stanton – A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Ken Billington – New York, New York
- Lap Chi Chu – Camelot
- Heather Gilbert – Parade
- Howard Hudson – & Juliet
- Natasha Katz – Some Like It Hot
- Natasha Katz – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street