The countdown to the Tony Awards has begun and it's time to find out which plays, stars and artists have been nominated. Here, check out the full list of the 2023 edition.

The most awaited moment for theater, Broadway and star fans has arrived. The full list of nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards, which will take place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York, has finally been revealed.

The musical Some Like It Hot leads the categories, with a total of 13 nominations. J. Harrison Ghee, one of the cast members, and Alex Newell have made history by being the first non-binary actors to be nominated.

Ariana DeBose has been chosen as the host and is expected to be part of some presentation, as has happened at this year's BAFTA awards. Where we saw her perform a rap, naming many of the female celebrities who were nominated.

Who has been nominated for the Tony Awards 2023? Full list

Best New Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best New Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play Revival

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Musical Revival

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II –Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins – Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes – Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson – Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce – Death of a Salesman

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain – A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer – Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht – Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald – Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford –Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles – Into the Woods

Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney – & Juliet

Micaela Diamond – Parade

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle – Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee – Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian D’Arcy James – Into the Woods

Ben Platt – Parade

Colton Ryan – New York, New York

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper – Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson – The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed – A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz – Leopoldstadt

David Zayas – Cost of Living

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford – Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry – Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman – The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan – Cost of Living

Kara Young – Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon – Shucked

Justin Cooley – Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila –Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica – Camelot

Alex Newell – Shucked

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester – Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles –Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams – Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe – & Juliet

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali – Fat Ham

Jo Bonney – Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd – A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber – Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb – Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster – Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden – Parade

Lear deBessonet – Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien – Shucked

Jessica Stone – Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

David Lindsay-Abaire – Kimberly Akimbo

Robert Horn – Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin – Some Like It Hot

David West Read– & Juliet

David Thompson and Sharon Washington – New York, New York

Best Original Score

Almost Famous – Music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo – Music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP – Music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked – Music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

Some Like It Hot – Music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman – New York, New York

Jennifer Weber – & Juliet

Jennifer Weber – KPOP

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy – Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland – Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter – Some Like It Hot

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro – & Juliet

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis – New York, New York

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether – Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding – Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck – Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson – Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon – A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt – New York, New York

Mimi Lien –Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Scott Pask – Shucked

Scott Pask – Some Like It Hot

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions –Camelot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell – Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill – Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffensutel – Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa – Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa – Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes – Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty – Parade

Jennifer Moeller – Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi – KPOP

Paloma Young – & Juliet

Donna Zakowska – New York, New York

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams – Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing – Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid –A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham – A Doll’s House

Ben and Max Ringham – Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada – New York, New York

John Shivers – Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann – Into the Woods

Gareth Owen – & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin – Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers – Prima Facie

Jon Clark – A Doll’s House

Bradley King – Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin – Life of Pi

Jen Schriever – Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton – A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical