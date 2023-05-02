New year, new edition of the Tony Awards: We're just a month and days away from the ceremony that honors theater and all that lives on Broadway. Here, check out when and where.

The plays and stars that have received a nomination for the 2023 Tony Awards have finally been revealed, so the full list revealed that we will see some of the biggest names in theater together. The musical Some Like It Hot is leading the categories, with a total of thirteen nominations.

The 47th edition of the awards will bring with it several historic events. For the first time in the show's history there are two non-binary actors to be nominated, J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell. It's time for fans of art, drama, music and theater to gather in one place and receive their accolades.

Ariana DeBose will return as host for the second year in a row and is also expected to participate in some of the presentations, as she did at this year's BAFTAs, when she made her momentous rap, naming all the women nominees. Here, check where and when the Tony's will be...

When are the Tony Awards 2023?

The theater awards will take place on Sunday, June 11, from 9 PM until midnight. The ceremony will last about three hours and not only will this year's respective winners be announced, but there will also be several presentations and breaks.

Where will the 2023 Tony Awards be held?

The 47th Tony Awards will be held at the United Palace Theater in New York City. Located at 4140 Broadway in the Washington Heights neighborhood, it is considered to be the movie palace, as this was the idea that its architect Thomas W. Lamb wanted to give it.