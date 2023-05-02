The countdown to the 2023 Tony Awards has begun and there is only a little more than a month to go until the most important awards ceremony in the theater takes place. Here, check out who will host the event.

The Tony Awards are not only responsible for providing the recognition that theater artists deserve, but they are also one of the most important in the industry. This year will be the 76th edition, which will take place at the United Palace on June 1.

Many stars will gather at the New York theater to honor this year's nominees, and the musical Some Like It Hot is leading the way in the categories, with a total of 13 honors. J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell are the first non-binary actors to be nominated in the event's history.

Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will be the live broadcaster for the evening, which will begin at 8 PM EST and last about three hours. Many celebrities, such as Lea Michele, will be present and will be participating in the show and presentations.

Who will host the Tony Awards 2023?

Ariana DeBose has been chosen to host the ceremony, marking her second consecutive year in the role. She has previously been nominated for her role as Donna Summer in the play Summer. This is not the first time that the actress has taken home major recognition, she even managed to win an Oscar for her work in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

The fact that the star will be back to host the awards ceremony may excite many of the audience, as she was the one who provided great moments in last year's edition. She opened the ceremony with a show to the rhythm of This Is Your Round Of Applause and ended up dancing on Andrew Garfield.