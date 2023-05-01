Leonardo DiCaprio has earned his status as one of the greatest actors of all time thanks to some unforgettable performances. Here are 20 movies in which Leo was outstanding.

Leonardo DiCaprio is widely recognized as one of the most remarkable actors of all time. This is evident from his outstanding performances in numerous films, many of which have left an indelible mark on the history of cinema.

DiCaprio is known for his remarkable ability to portray a wide range of characters, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Regardless of the character's profession, personality or emotions, he manages to immerse himself into the role effortlessly, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

In this article, we will take a look at 20 films in which Leonardo DiCaprio's performances were simply unforgettable. These performances not only stood out in the world of cinema but also served to cement DiCaprio's reputation as one of the greatest actors of all time.

Gangs of New York

With an impressive cast that included the likes of Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, Liam Neeson, and Leonardo DiCaprio, and the direction of the renowned Martin Scorsese, Gangs of New York had all the elements to succeed. The movie not only lived up to its expectations but also showcased DiCaprio's impeccable acting skills.

The film is based on Herbert Asbury's 1927 book, The Gangs of New York and is set in the mid-1800s. DiCaprio portrays the character of Amsterdam, a young man seeking vengeance for his father's death at the hands of Bill the Butcher. However, in the course of his journey, he finds himself embroiled in the Civil War.

The Man in the Iron Mask

It's a rare occurrence to witness an actor play both the protagonist and the villain simultaneously. However, Leonardo DiCaprio did just that in The Man in the Iron Mask. Although the movie received some criticism, DiCaprio's performance was undeniably powerful and convincing.

The movie revolves around the story of King Louis XIV and the elaborate scheme to replace him with his long-imprisoned twin brother, who wore an iron mask to conceal his identity. Interestingly, historians have since speculated that the prisoner was none other than the Italian diplomat, Ercole Antonio Mattioli.

Romeo and Juliet

Aesthetically, the late 1990s was a defining period for Leonardo DiCaprio. While Romeo and Juliet may have garnered attention for DiCaprio's stunning looks, his acting abilities were equally impressive.

The modern retelling of the classic Shakespearean tragedy set in Verona Beach was a hit with audiences. The intense rivalry between the two prominent families, the Capulets and the Montagues, was portrayed brilliantly by the entire cast, with DiCaprio and Claire Danes, who played Juliet, stealing the show.

Revolutionary Road

Leonardo DiCaprio's reunion with Kate Winslet in Revolutionary Road was a major success. Directed by Sam Mendes, the film is set in the late 1940s and follows the story of Frank Wheeler (DiCaprio) and his wife April (Winslet), as they move to the suburbs in search of a better life.

Although Frank Wheeler may not be the most typical DiCaprio character, he portrayed the role with great skill. Revolutionary Road is a simple yet impactful film that highlights the struggles of everyday life and the challenges of maintaining a relationship.

J. Edgar

J. Edgar Hoover was the first director of the FBI to serve under eight presidents and through three wars. During his nearly fifty-year tenure, he fought against real and imminent threats. Clint Eastwood believed that Leonardo DiCaprio was the perfect actor to portray Hoover on the big screen.

The movie explores Hoover's life from the Palmer Raids of 1919 and beyond. While the film received mixed reviews, DiCaprio's performance was widely praised for its depth and complexity.

Body of Lies

A spy action thriller film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe as the main cast? It's a recipe for success. In the movie, DiCaprio plays the role of Roger Ferris, a CIA operative tasked with tracking down and eliminating a terrorist organization.

The film is set in the Middle East and explores the complex relationship between the US and the region. Ferris becomes emotionally involved with Aisha (Golshifteh Farahani), leading to intense and thrilling action sequences. The film received positive reviews for its suspenseful plot and the performances of the lead actors.

Don’t Look Up

DiCaprio has always advocated for climate change and its problematic aspects that need to be solved. In Don’t Look Up, he does exactly that, embodied in his role as a scientist.

The mixture of outrage and comedy makes DiCaprio’s performance unique in this movie. His facial expressions and the satirical approach to such a serious topic are highlights of the film.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

A collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is already a promising sign for a successful movie. When Quentin Tarantino is added as the director, it's a recipe for a classic. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, an actor who starred in the TV Western "Bounty Law."

The movie is set in the 1960s and captures the glamorous side of Hollywood. Dalton is past his prime and trying to revive his career, with the help of his neighbors, director Roman Polanski, and his girlfriend Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie).

Blood Diamond

When it comes to transforming into an "accent chameleon," DiCaprio didn't disappoint. His South African accent in Blood Diamond was spot on.

In the movie, DiCaprio plays Danny Archer, a smuggler who starts off as a money-driven antihero but becomes a caring hero who wants to save the family of Solomon Vandy (Djimon Hounsou), a fisherman who was imprisoned with him. The movie depicts the struggles of Sierra Leone during its civil war.

Shutter Island

In Shutter Island, DiCaprio takes the lead role in another collaboration with director Martin Scorsese. He plays Deputy U.S. Marshal Edward "Teddy" Daniels, who is investigating a psychiatric facility on an isolated island after one of the patients goes missing.

Together with his partner Chuck Aule (played by Mark Ruffalo), Teddy uncovers a series of cryptic codes and conspiracy theories as they delve deeper into the facility's mysteries. As they get closer to the truth, they realize that the island holds many dark secrets, and that they may be in grave danger.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

At the age of 19, Leonardo DiCaprio received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." He broke through in Hollywood with this role, drawing attention to his exceptional acting skills.

In the film, DiCaprio portrays Arnie Grape, the mentally challenged younger brother of Gilbert (Johnny Depp). As caretaker for Arnie and their obese mother Bonnie (Darlene Cates), Gilbert struggles with the demands of his life. While Depp gave a solid performance, it was DiCaprio who stole the show with his portrayal of Arnie.

The Departed

Martin Scorsese brought together DiCaprio and a stellar cast, including Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, and Alec Baldwin, to create The Departed. DiCaprio played Billy Costigan, an undercover cop tasked with infiltrating a criminal organization.

Costigan's mission is to take down an Irish-American gang in South Boston led by mob boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). The movie is filled with tension, scandal, betrayal, and thrilling scenes that make it one of Scorsese's best works.

The Aviator

One of the most underrated DiCaprio performances of all time is in The Aviator. He portrays Howard Hughes, a billionaire who is driven mad by power and his own mind. DiCaprio's performance is sensational, as he skillfully portrays Hughes' personality disorders and plays with his own mental states.

The movie showcases Hughes' handling of his business ventures and his self-destructive path into insanity. DiCaprio's performance earned him his first Golden Globe award, which was well-deserved.

The Great Gatsby

The movie and book are both iconic, but it was Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel "The Great Gatsby" that really stood out. In the role of Jay Gatsby, DiCaprio delivered unforgettable moments that still resonate on social media today.

Playing a wealthy but enigmatic man who throws extravagant parties in the hopes of winning back his former lover, Daisy, DiCaprio cemented his place in film history with a truly excellent performance.

Catch Me If You Can

In this true crime film directed by Steven Spielberg, DiCaprio portrays the youthful con man Frank Abagnale Jr. who, by the age of 19, had swindled millions of dollars through a sophisticated check fraud scheme while assuming the identities of various people, including a Pan Am aircraft pilot. FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) later discovered his fraud.

As Frank tries to evade the federal authorities, DiCaprio delivers an outstanding performance portraying a fugitive on the run, showcasing his versatility by playing various professions throughout the movie.

The Revenant

DiCaprio finally won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in The Revenant. It could be debated whether this is the best performance of DiCaprio's career. However, there is no denying that this film marked a turning point for him, as his previous "pretty boy charm" disappeared.

In this film, we see a different side of DiCaprio - one that is brave, vengeful, and ruthless. He portrays Hugh Glass, a guide in the frontier who is left for dead after being attacked by a bear. Despite surviving the attack, Glass is abandoned by his comrades and seeks revenge against those who left him behind.

Django Unchained

DiCaprio delivered a brilliant performance in this Quentin Tarantino movie. Despite having a star-studded cast including names like Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, and Jamie Foxx, Leo managed to stand out with his sensational portrayal.

In the movie, DiCaprio played a racist plantation owner, Monsieur Calvin J. Candie. Interestingly, during filming, DiCaprio accidentally cut himself without realizing it. When he finally did notice, he continued acting like nothing had happened, which added a fun twist to that particular scene.

Titanic

Titanic, winner of eleven Academy Awards, became the first movie to cross a billion dollars at the box office. It's no surprise given the stellar performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, which created one of the greatest films of all time.

DiCaprio achieved worldwide movie star status with his performance as Jack Dawson, a poor young artist who falls in love with Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) in this epic love story.

Inception

Inception, a masterpiece by Christopher Nolan, owes its success not only to the renowned director and his time manipulation but also to its great actors. Nolan chose DiCaprio to be the face of his project, and Leo did not disappoint.

DiCaprio played the challenging role of Dom Cobb, a thief who has the ability to steal secrets from his victims by infiltrating their thoughts. Leo's performance, combined with stunning visuals, made the movie a great success.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Leo's portrayal of Jordan Belfort, a real-life stockbroker who made a fortune through fraudulent activities on Wall Street, is one of his wildest performances. He portrays Belfort's downfall, addictions, and emotions in a raw and authentic way.

Director Martin Scorsese allowed DiCaprio to let loose on screen, resulting in a hilarious yet emotional performance that, with the help of co-stars like Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, and Matthew McConaughey, turned into a masterpiece.