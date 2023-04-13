The music of the streets. Rap is a part of urban culture. Here are 25 pioneers of rap music.

Rap can be traced back to the classic and almost forgotten block parties of New York in the late 1970´s. DJs would play music such as soul, funk, and disco with MCs joking and rhyming in between tracks.

Later Rap as an art form also began to evolve and eventually with Run DMC and Grandmaster Flash the music that mixed rhyming with beats would become the poetry of urban black culture.

Over time rap music has fluctuated from the glitz and glamor of stardom to the urban violence that many rappers come from. Here are 25 great voices of rap music.

25. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah is one of a kind, a strong female rapper who would eventually cross over to television and movies. All Hail The Queen was her debut album and we paid homage to the Queen as she rocketed to superstardom.

24. Dr. Dre

He may not be on the mike often, but Dre has helped create and build some of the best rap stars of all time. An astonishing producer who has worked with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and leading N.W.A. The Chronic of 1992 is one of the greatest rap albums of all time, if not the greatest.

23. Ludacris

The big star from Atlanta, Ludacris was huge on the radio bringing his Dirty South style and charismatic stage presence. Grammy award winner and pop culture icon.

22. Common

The Chicago native took the windy city’s rap game and made it mainstream with hits like Can I Borrow A Dollar? He also produced three great albums in the 1990s, Resurrection, One Day It’ll All Make Sense, and Like Water for Chocolate.

21. Yasiin Bey

Formerly known as Mos Def was a strong lyric writer and smooth rapper. With an array of hits, Yasiin Bey last released Negus in November of 2019.

20. Chuck D

A vocal voice for rap, Chuck D has gone after everyone and anyone while keeping a smooth and powerful lyrical voice. With a list of hits Chuck D is a voice that has stood out.

19. Lil Kim

Lil Kim is a big U-Turn, in your face, raunchy, anything goes. The former member of Junior M.A.F.I.A put out her debut album in 1996 entitled Hard Core, and her career has been just that. Known for her attitude and style Lil Kim is one to hold up high.

18. Q-Tip

The co-founder of A Tribe Called Quest has been in the game for over 30 years. With his laid-back style and jazzy feel, Q-Tip is an excellent artist.

17. Lauryn Hill

Moving from rap to R&B to Jazz, Hill is an urban artist. Her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is still one of the best rap albums of all time and one of the most influential. Hill has yet to do a follow up to her all-time great album with sporadic touring and collaborations.

16. Big Pun

Big Pun burst onto the scene with his single “Still Not a Player” and would go on to sell a million copies as the first Latino solo rapper. Sadly, Pun died in 2000 but his legacy lives on.

15. Big Daddy Kane

A pioneer in the rap game since the 1980s. Rolling Stone ranked "Ain't No Half-Steppin'" number 25 on its list of The 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All Time. In 2020 Kane released his single “Enough", to cause awareness to police brutality.

14. DMX

DMX was pure stage presence, his shows were off the hook, his use of dog braking was trademark, his lyrics were off the charts. Extremely talented, sadly DMX would leave us too soon, but his excellent body of work still stands today.

13. Ice Cube

N.W.A was one of the best rap groups of all time, maybe the most influential, Ice Cube pulled no punches and at one time was banned from radio. His body of work and critical thinking speak for themselves, one of rap's biggest and brightest poets.

12. Missy Elliott

One of the best lyric rappers out there, the smooth, cool, and in your face style of Missy Elliott is a trademark. Considered to be one of music’s best female artists, Missy has not stopped since the early 90s.

11. 50 Cent

50 Cent came a long way, from surviving nine-gun shots to superstardom, his mixtape got him all the notoriety in the world. 50 Cent has a way with dark humor and smooth lyrics as well as ushering in the G-Unit label of stars.

10. Kanye West (Ye)

Say what you want, when he’s not going off the rails, Kanye West is an incredible music talent. From producer to stage presence, Kanye is erasing all his accomplishments by some of his statements and actions.

9. LL Cool J

LL Cool J started at the dawn of rap music’s big climb to the mainstream. LL’s energy was unmatched with songs like “I need a beat” and winning the Kennedy Center Honor. After rap came movies and television, but LL still knows where his roots lie.

8. Drake

An accomplished artist, Drake burst onto the music scene after being on Degrassi: The Next Generation. To many Drake is money on the mike with his loose tongue and style, truly one of the most gifted rappers.

7. Eminem

Was there another artist in the 2000’s that made you raise your eyes like Eminem? When most of the music industry was moving from grunge or any thought-provoking music to teeny boppers, rap caught the sensation of Eminem. Winner of 15 Grammy awards, 10 number 1 Billboard 200 albums, Eminem has a Hall of Fame career in rap music.

6. Kendrick Lamar

Born in Compton and bringing a powerful and thought-provoking style, Kendrick Lamar has held firm with his gangsta rap and also R&B flavor. Lamar has also worked on movie projects such as Black Panther.

5. Snoop Dogg

Longevity, that is what Snoop is to the rap game, starting out as an in-your-face gangsta rapper and morphing into an artist that can blow the roof off the place. As the years have gone by, Snoop is more of a master of ceremonies with humor than the tough street kid he was when he first started.

4. The Notorious B.I.G

“Biggy” was the most laid-back rapper out there, his big frame went well with his cool and smooth music style. Hypnotize is still one of the best rap songs of all time.

3. Nas

One of the best lyrical rappers of all time, Nas burst on to the scene in 1994, and has sustained himself as one of rap music’s best artists. Grammy winner and work horse, Nas is truly one of the best.

2. Tupac

The poet from the streets, Tupac was in your face through his artistry and activism. At times saying things when they hurt, Tupac was able to convert his music into the bible of urban street culture. Gone way before his time his talent was unmatched.

1. Jay-Z

Rapper, producer, entrepreneur, Jay-Z has done it all, his accolades include starting an entertainment/sports agency Roc Nation. Jay-Z has also been the guide of various major up and coming rappers converting them as well into millionaires. Husband to Beyonce Knowles Carter, Jay-Z is a living, walking, success.