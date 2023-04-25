These LGBT celebrities and sportspeople paved the way for many more that came out after them and continue to advocate for equal rights.

We live in a different world nowadays and as such, we must encourage and embrace diversity, especially considering there are more celebrities and athletes using their platforms to advocate for minority rights.

That includes the LGBT community, who’s come a long way in the past couple of decades and continues to push for equal rights, mostly with the help of their ambassadors in Hollywood, Billboard, and even the sports industry.

Needless to say, there are countless athletes and celebrities that openly and proudly discuss their sexuality, a trend that’s likely going to continue for the foreseeable future. That’s why today, we’re going to let you know about the top 25 most popular LGBT celebrities and athletes of the moment.

25. Fergie

It was definitely shocking when Black Eyed Peas’ frontwoman came out in 2009 as bisexual. She was married to Josh Duhamel at the time but still vowed to push for equal rights for the LGBT community.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with women, and I’m not ashamed of it. The problem is that I also love a well-endowed man,” the singer said back in the day. She eventually divorced following a 10-year marriage.

24. Sue Bird

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has always been quite vocal regarding her views. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that she came out and opened up about her relationship with soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Bird and Rapinoe continue to advocate for LGBT rights as an ongoing couple and became the first same-sex couple to make the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue”. She’s also the WNBA’s all-time leader in assists.

23. Billy Bean

Billy Bean’s career in Major League Baseball was somewhat unnoticed. He played for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kintetsu Buffaloes (of Japan’s NPB), and finally the San Diego Padres.

Later on, he’d be famous for coming out as gay in 1999 and he’s been a major activist for inclusion in sports ever since, even becoming MLB’s first “inclusion ambassador”. He also wrote a book called “Going the Other Way: Lessons from a Life in and out of Major League Baseball”.

22. Josh Cavallo

Josh Cavallo became the first openly gay top-flight male soccer player between active players when he came out in October 2021 through a video on social media that immediately drew reactions from the biggest personalities in the sport, who showed their support for the Australian player. He was the second soccer player to come out after former LA Galaxy and Leeds United player Robbie Rogers announced he was gay in 2013, but when Cavallo came out Rogers was already retired.

“Being a gay closeted footballer, I've had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mold of a professional footballer. ... I know there are other players living in silence… I want to help change this, to show that everyone is welcome in the game of football and deserves the right to be their authentic self," Cavallo said in a statement posted on his Twitter profile.

21. Jason Collins

Jason Collins’ NBA career wasn’t exactly remarkable. He made it to the league as the 18th overall pick of the 2001 Draft and spent most of his time as a role player for the New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets.

Still, Collins made NBA - and sports - history after coming out in 2013, as he became the first openly gay athlete to play in any of the U.S major league sports. He even made it to Time’s cover and deemed one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

20. Billy Porter

Billy Porter has quickly become one of the most beloved and respected personalities in Broadaway history. Moreover, he’s also the first gay black man to be nominated - and win - an Emmy award.

Porter openly advocates for bigger LGBT representation in the movie and television industry, and he’s always seen wearing some daring and revolutionary outfits that never go unnoticed in the red carpet.

19. Michael Sam

You don’t find many people that would come out as gay in football, but Michael Sam isn’t an ordinary guy. He excelled at Missouri as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American and opened up about his sexuality before the NFL Draft.

He was still drafted with the 249th pick (7th round) of the 2014 Draft, becoming the first openly gay football player to be drafted. However, he didn’t make the final cut and was waived by the team shortly after the start of the season.

18. Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King isn’t just one of the greatest tennis players of all time but also one of the first sportspeople advocating for LGBT rights in the U.S. Also, she pioneered the push for equal pay among athletes.

She was one of the first famous people to come out as a lesbian after she admitted to having an affair with her secretary in 1971, but she stayed married to Larry King for another ten years. She won 49 Grand Slams titles over her career.

17. Demi Moore

Demi Moore is one of Hollywood’s favorite gals not only because of her undeniable and remarkable talent on the big screen but also because of her work as an activist and philanthropist.

However, not many people know that she’s also bisexual, as she had a relationship with Serbian stylist Masha Mandzuka after divorcing Ashton Kutcher in 2013.

16. Alexia Putellas

Two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas is widely regarded as one of the greatest female athletes in the world. Not only did she set an example for girls who want to play soccer, but she also advocated for LGBTQ rights all these years.

Putellas, who has already won every major club and individual award a European player can aspire to, is in a relationship with Olga Rios. Putellas has never talked much about her private life but in October 2022 she posted her first picture with her girlfriend.

15. Billie Joe Armstrong

Green Day has always been known for defying stereotypes and going against the status quo. Even in punk culture, they stood up for the way they dressed and wore makeup, even if that infuriated old-school fans.

Well, Billie Joe Armstrong continues to live his life the same way, defying and daring the system regardless of the consequences. “I think I've always been bisexual,” he admitted during an interview.

14. Ian Thorpe

Ian Thorpe was the most dominating swimmer in the history of sports before Michael Phelps took that distinction away from him. Still, he holds a grand total of 37 Gold medals, 9 Silver medals, and 2 Bronze medals, including 10 Olympic medals.

He cracks our list after coming out as gay in an interview in July 2014. "I am telling the world that I am gay and I hope this makes it easier for others now, and even if you've held it in for years, it feels easier to get it out,” he told Michael Parkinson.

13. Sam Smith

Sami Smith’s rise to stardom started out in 2012 and he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas ever since. He’s now one of the most popular and successful singers and songwriters in the world, all thanks to a heartbreak.

"I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I fell in love with last year. Thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys!", he said in 2015 and has openly talked about being ‘genderqueer’ and identifying both as a man and a woman.

12. Neil Patrick Harris

It’s kind of ironic that Neil Patrick Harris rose to fame by impersonating Barney Stinson, the ultimate womanizer. Actually, he’s the exact opposite, a loving husband that doesn’t even like women.

"I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest and feel most fortunate to be working with wonderful people in the business I love,” Harris claimed in 2006 and he’s been quite supportive of LGBT rights and other philanthropic initiatives ever since.

11. Elliot Page

Elliot Page, previously known as Ellen Page, came out as a transgender in December 2020. Since then, he became one of the biggest advocates for the rights of the LGBTQ community in Hollywood.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page wrote in a letter shared on Twitter.

10. Megan Fox

Megan Fox is one of America’s sweethearts. Besides being so beautiful and sexy, her easy-going and honest personality makes her really connect with her audience in ways few Hollywood stars can.

Also, she’s been quite honest about her sexuality and even though she’s married with children, she told Esquire: “I have no question in my mind about being bisexual,” as well as admitting to having a bit of a crush on Olivia Wilde.

9. Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi is one of the best female athletes in U.S history. He’s the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, deemed the ‘White Mamba’ because of her scoring ability and moves, which resembled late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

Taurasi holds one of the most impressive resumes in basketball history, including 3 championships, 3 NCAA titles, 6 Euroleague trophies, and countless individual accolades. She married former teammate Penny Taylor in 2017 and have a daughter and a son together.

8. Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean is a true pioneer. He came out as gay on Tumblr despite how it could affect his career in the hip-hop industry: "I don't know what happens now, and that's alright. I don't have any secrets I need keeping anymore... I feel like a free man,” he wrote.

Contrary to what he’d hope, Ocean got the support of dozens of members of the hip-hop community and he’s been an activist for LGBT rights ever since, especially after the Orlando club shooting in 2016.

7. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has dated plenty of men throughout her successful Hollywood career and she even has a couple of daughters. Nevertheless, she admitted to being bisexual in 2003, although there aren’t any reported relationships between her and another woman.

“Do I like women sexually? Yes, I do. I love a woman's body. I think a woman, and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful. Being with a woman is like exploring your own body, but through someone else,” she said.

6. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has never shied away from controversies. On the contrary, she embraces it and isn’t afraid to break stereotypes. That’s why she came out as pansexual to her family at the tender age of 14.

"I never want to label myself! I am ready to love anyone that loves me for who I am! I am open," Cyrus claimed during an interview, and she’s been seen with both women and men throughout her career.

5. Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe is one of the best and most dominant players in female soccer history. Winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin, she’s also led the U.S to 1 Silver World Cup medal, 2 World Cups, and 1 Olympic Gold.

Moreover, she’s been a hard-nosed advocate for equal pay rights and supporting Colin Kaepernick’s initiative to kneel during the national anthem. She came out in 2012 and is currently dating Sue Bird.

4. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, shocked the world when she came out as a trans woman and was going through sex reassignment surgery, thus becoming one of the most influential people in the LGBT community.

Jenner received plenty of support from the show business and his fans after his transition, even joking around and saying "I have gotten more flak for being a conservative Republican than I have for being trans”. Jenner was an Olympic medalist as a decathlete and also known for marrying Kris Kardashian.

3. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is universally known as the king of Latin pop and rightfully so. He’s found massive success since breaking out in 1997 and became one of the most beloved celebrities all over the world in no time.

He finally came out in 2010 after years of speculation about his sexuality. "I felt it with a woman, I felt passion and it felt good. And I'm sure I'm not the only gay man that felt attraction towards women... Sometimes I really did fall in love with women, for many years I did,” he told Oprah.

2. Elton John

Elton John was pretty close to getting married to her first love Linda Woodrow. However, he found out in 1970 that he was more into men, and had plenty of relationships until finally dating David Furnish in 1993.

John has been a vocal advocate for same-sex marriage ever since, even claiming that Jesus would’ve been okay with it. He’s also put incredible efforts to support AIDS and HIV positive patients through his foundation.

1. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was a pioneer for the LGBT community, coming out in 1997 as a lesbian and thus becoming one of the most controversial comedians in the U.S. However, far from taking a toll on his career, it gave her a bigger platform as an activist.

She started dating Portia De Rossi (now legally known as Portia Lee James DeGeneres) in 2004 and they finally got married in 2008. Together, they’ve fought for various initiatives, like animal rights and veganism.