These movie stars have been running the game since they were very young, and Hollywood opened its doors for them when they were just starting to get into acting.

Movie fans are often quick to identify their favorite actors. Whether they change their appearances or not, there are faces and voices in movies that are easily recognizable.

However, some of today's stars were also stars in the past. That is to say, some of the industry's leading lights began their acting careers at an early age.

This is a list of several people who have stood out on the big screen since they were very young, and as they grew up, they continued to expand their legacy in the film world.

Mila Kunis

After moving to Los Angeles in 1991, Mila Kunis broke out with her role as Jackie Burkhart in That 70s Show. She was only 15 years old at the time.

Her career immediately took off. She starred in multiple movies, like Black Swan and The Book of Eli.

Kirsten Dunst

At 8 years old, Kirsten Dunst showed out in Bonfire of the Vanities. That got her on the Hollywood radar, and the films started to pile up.

Little Women, The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On, Jumanji... She did all of those movies before graduating high school.

Tom Holland

Most people recognize Tom Holland as Spider-Man and as a young superhero movie icon. However, the British actor started his career at an even younger age.

When he was 12 years old, he started to work on stage as Michael, Billy’s best friend, in Billy Elliot the Musical. From London’s West End to Hollywood, his rise was meteoric.

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke got a big role as a 14-year-old in 1985's Explorers, which ended up being a box office disappointment. After taking a break from acting, he came back as a 19-year-old in Dead Poets Society.

This historic movie propelled his career. He got Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor for 2001's Training Day and 2014's Boyhood.

Kenan Thompson

While you may recognize Kenan Thompson from the SNL cast since 2003, he’s been around for a long time in the acting scene. In fact, he started when he was 15 on Disney's The Mighty Ducks.

He would later make the jump to Nickelodeon, where he starred in shows like All That and Kenan & Kel.

Timothée Chalamet

One of the most relevant actors nowadays, Timothée Chalamet has done more than just being the star of Dune and Call Me by Your Name, a movie that earned him an Oscar nomination at 22 years old.

Chalamet started acting on TV shows like Royal Pains, Law & Order, and Homeland, getting small roles while he was in high school. Afterwards, he broke into film and has cemented his position in Hollywood ever since.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss started acting as an 8-year-old. Her first roles were in Lucky Chances and Midnight’s Child.

She would later have breakout performances in TV shows like Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Jeff Bridges

Four months of age. Yes, Jeff Bridges appeared in the 1950 film The Company She Keeps thanks to his dad, Lloyd Bridges, before he even made it to his first year of life.

His dad made him and Beau, Jeff’s brother, appear throughout their childhoods in Sea Hunt and The Lloyd Bridges Show. Jeff would later develop a career of his own, starring in movies like Tron and The Giver.

Daniel Radcliffe

Obviously, the legendary Harry Potter is also on this list. Daniel Radcliffe made his acting debut at age 10 in the television film David Copperfield.

The British actor would later get the Harry Potter role when he was 13 years old and hasn’t looked back since. However, he’s been diversifying his acting portfolio with performances in movies like Imperium and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Natalie Portman

When Natalie Portman was 11 years old, the film world opened its doors for her. She made her acting debut in Léon, and she would later star as Padme in the Star Wars saga.

She later took a break from acting to focus on her studies at Harvard, from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Portman later returned to the entertainment industry, where she has excelled in movies like Black Swan and Jackie.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Imagine winning a Young Artist Award at 11 years old. Well, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s performance in A River Runs Through It earned him the prize and early recognition from the acting world.

Joseph kept going, though. He then starred in the hit teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You and has climbed up the Hollywood ladder.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson didn’t become a movie star overnight. However, she did start earlier than the rest, making her acting debut at 8 years old in an off-Broadway play and getting her first film role when she was 9.

She would then become one of the most recognizable faces in the film industry, especially after her success as Black Widow in the Marvel movies.

Ryan Gosling

La La Land, The Notebook, Blue Valentine, and the list goes on. Ryan Gosling is a box office name in Hollywood, but his acting beginnings are also remarkable.

Gosling was one of the young stars in The Mickey Mouse Club. At age 12, Ryan had his breakout performance and started to build his career from there.

Leonardo DiCaprio

You could see it from a mile away that Leonardo DiCaprio was going to be special. At age 19, he got nominated for an Oscar in 1993 for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Since then, Leo has cemented his status as one of the greatest actors of all time. He finally got an Oscar, an award that he had been chasing for years, in 2016.

Jake Gyllenhaal

While he can be recognized for his performances in Nightcrawler and Nocturnal Animals, Jake Gyllenhaal is another big name that started his acting career earlier than his competition.

Jake got his first film role at 11 years old in City Slickers (1991). His career has since skyrocketed, with many awards and big performances.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

At only 6 months old, the Olsen twins stole everyone’s heart in Full House. They made some appearances at a younger age in different movies, like The Little Rascals, and TV shows as well.

However, they both propelled their wealth through Dualstar, their entertainment company. Their entrepreneurial success made both of them millionaires before they were 30.

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter star broke into the entertainment industry at a very young age. Hermione was her first role, starting at 11 years old.

After HP’s success, Emma Watson stepped away from the JK Rowling world and has since made different films. She was recognized for her performances in Beauty and the Beast and Noah.

Christina Ricci

The dark, edgy acting side of Christina Ricci started at a very young age. She made her film debut at the age of nine in Mermaids (1990).

Her breakout role came the following year as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. Since then, Christina has established her blueprint as a go-to actress to portray edgy characters.

Mayim Bialik

From 2010 to 2019, Mayim Bialik played neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory. However, Bialik has been around for quite a while.

She made her acting debut when she was 13, in the horror film Pumpkinhead, and excelled in the sitcom Blossom as a teenager. After pursuing a Ph.D. in neuroscience at UCLA, she came back and became the Amy we all know.

Kristen Stewart

After appearing in small TV roles when she was 8 years old, Kristen Stewart shone with her own light in Panic Room. That film got her a Young Artist Award at only 12 years of age.

She would then build up her career from there. Stewart got even more recognition for her lead role as Bella in the Twilight movies.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris’ debut in the film industry came with the 1988 drama Clara's Heart when he was 15 years old. He earned a Golden Globe nomination.

The huge potential Harris had was fulfilled later on. Unforgettable characters like Doogie Howser, M.D., and Barney Stinson have built his legacy as one of the best.

Christian Bale

Empire of the Sun was the first film where the public could see a young Christian Bale shine. At 13 years old, Bale was already making waves in the film industry.

His Oscar in 2010 for his performance in The Fighter was only one of the many accomplishments he’s had throughout his career.

Johnny Galecki

At age 12, Johnny Galecki made his TV debut in a small-screen movie, Time Out for Dad. Since then, he has been a very recognizable face in the 90s with his participation in movies like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Vanilla Sky, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

However, Galecki showed his best side on TV. His role as Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory is still remembered by the fans.

Peter Billingsley

After shooting a commercial when he was only two years old, Peter Billingsley got his big break 10 years later. With A Christmas Story, Billingsley started to construct his path in Hollywood.

However, his career turned out a bit differently than expected since he decided to step away from the cameras and work more behind the scenes. However, Billingsley is a recognized filmmaker and has helped make big films like Iron Man and Term Life.

Kieran Culkin

Home Alone wasn’t a big break just for Macaulay Culkin. Kieran, his brother, also took a major leap in his career at 8 years old by starring in that film.

He went on to have a pretty successful career in the industry. His most recent role is as Roman Roy on Succession.

Drew Barrymore

The 6-year-old Drew Barrymore that excelled in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial took over Hollywood. After attracting everyone’s attention, Barrymore started to build her career in the industry.

In movies like Grey Gardens, Batman Forever, and Charlie’s Angels, Barrymore solidified her status as one of the most successful women in the entertainment world.

Zendaya

Before being the Spider-Man and Euphoria sensation, Zendaya started as a Disney girl. She started as a child model before the acting world knocked on her door.

Zendaya got her first big role in Shake It Up. She also produced and starred in K.C. Undercover, one of the works that propelled her to global phenomenon status.

Elijah Wood

At eight years old, Elijah Wood made his big screen debut with a small part in Back to the Future Part II (1989). Since then, he has earned recognition as a child actor with roles in Avalon, Paradise, and Radio Flyer, among others.

Wood kept adding more pages to his résumé with his performances in many more films during his career. His most renowned work is his portrayal of Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

Justin Timberlake

The NSYNC member got his big break at age 12 with his buddy Elijah Wood. In the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, Justin Timberlake shone as a young child with his co-stars.

Justin would later break out as a great musician, actor, and comic. Is there anything that he can’t do?

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster won Best Actress Oscars for The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs as an adult. However, if she cut her career short as a teenager, it would still be a historic one.

She was recognized as the Coppertone kid when she was 3 years old. When she was 12, after many roles in TV, she even got an Oscar nomination for Taxi Driver.