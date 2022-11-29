‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the highest-grossing film of the year, and it's one of the favorites to compete for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. If you didn't have a chance to watch on cinemas, you will have the opportunity to do so. Check out when the movie will be re-released.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will be back in theaters as a Christmas gift. Tom Cruise’s action sequel of ‘Top Gun’ is the highest grossing film of the year, with $1.48 billion worldwide. Now, it will have a chance to keep improving those numbers.

After several years of delay due to several factors, such as production’s setbacks and the pandemic, “Maverick” surpassed all the expectations with its incredible theatrical run. In North America it is the fifth highest-grossing movie ($716 million).

While “Maverick,” which also stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, will be heading to streaming this December, there will be another shot to watch it in theaters. If you want to experience the Top Gun’s phenomenon again (or for the first time!), check out the date for the re-release.

Top Gun will be back in theaters: Date for the re-release

Paramount will be re-releasing the blockbuster sequel on the big screen, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15. This also includes select premium large formats and Imax. However, you can also wait until Dec. 22 to watch it online on Paramount+.

This year, the box office has recovered from the last two years of the pandemic. However, mostly with big films and franchises, such as Marvel’s movies, as well as Jurassic World Dominion. Meanwhile, films such as “Devotion” or “The Fabelmans” have struggled at the box office.

According to Variety, studios have released 38% fewer films compared to pre-pandemic times. This also means that the overall box office revenue is down 33% from 2019, per the outlet (citing Comscore). This year, the last big release will be James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water" on Dec. 16.