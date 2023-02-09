Disney has made some changes in its team and one of the new members confirmed the arrival of some titles that have been expected for years, such as the fifth Toy Story installment. Here, check out when it will be released and what it will be about.

What started as a rumor has finally been confirmed by one of Disney's top executives. Toy Story will have a new movie, which will mark the fifth installment of the animated franchise. The person in charge of revealing the development of the project was Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, who also assured the arrival of other titles.

The third installment of Frozen and the sequel to Zootopia are among them. Now, the saga that originated at Pixar will return once again to the big screen and will bring back Tim Allen in the role of Buzz Lightyear. It is not yet known if Tom Hanks will play Woody again, but it is too early to tell and negotiations have probably already begun.

The actor who has played the cowboy has been busy in recent years, as he has been from one production to another. We saw him play Colonel Tom Parker in the Oscar-nominated Elvis. And he also did some leading roles, such as in A Man Called Otto, where he brought to life the grumpy Otto Anderson.

What will the fifth Toy Story movie be about?

During the last movie, we saw how the cowboy reunited with Bo Peep and left his friends to embark on new adventures. Although the story was kept alive with shorts and specials, the toys have remained in Bonnie's home, with no sign of Woody returning with his new circle.

So it is expected that in the fifth installment, we will see what has happened to Andy's favorite toy and if it returns to its original home at some point, as well as what has happened to the classic friends and their new owner.

When will the fifth Toy Story movie be released?

The company's CEO made the big announcement of the new titles, including Toy Story 5. During his statement, Bob Iger said, "Today I am pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we are building on our unrivaled brands and franchises".

So far, that's all that has been confirmed by a source close to the project. No release date or even who will be part of the creative team has been revealed, so we will have to wait a few more months to know more details about Disney's next hit.