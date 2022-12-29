There are many different traditions across the world for welcoming in the new year. While many cultures place considerable importance on what you eat to kick off the new year, others place even more importance on what you wear, do, or say. Here, find out some of the most interesting New Year's Eve traditions and superstitions.

Traditions and Superstitions: Things to do and not to do on New Year's Eve

Most people can't wait for 2022 to end, so New Year's Eve is fast approaching, and with it, the chance to partake in cherished annual rituals. Yet, did you realize that the majority of the yearly rituals you partake in are really motivated by superstition?

Ancient customs of creating a lot of noise by blowing horns and banging pots and pans at midnight have a historical basis. As a matter of fact, there's a history behind the custom of exchanging passionate kisses at the stroke of midnight. Assuming you're familiar with the tradition, you should know what will happen when the clock strikes midnight on December 31.

Of course, there will be a kiss, and horns will be blown and noisemakers will be let loose. Nonetheless, there is more to these customs than meets the eye, as is the case with numerous New Year's superstitions and folklore from throughout the globe of which you may or may not be aware.

The dos of New Year's Eve

Run with an empty suitcase – If you've been longing to see the world but have been unable to do so recently, you may want to try out this Colombian New Year's superstition. Why? It is thought that carrying an empty bag (even if just for a short distance) would offer you a year full of exciting travels. I really hope that in 2023 it comes true.

Run seven times around your house – Prepare to run a race. It is customary to wear lucky clothing on New Year's Day, and if you want to bring good fortune into the new year, you should run around your home seven times.

Burn a scarecrow – In the United States, scarecrows are a seasonal ornament, but in Ecuador, they represent the negative vibes of the preceding year. When the New Year rolls around, locals burn them to make room for something new.

Eat grapes – Grape eating is a Spanish tradition. If you eat 12 grapes (one for each month of the year) at exactly 12–01 AM., you will be blessed with good fortune throughout the next year.

Stay at home – If you believe in this superstition, however, you should remain inside until someone from the outside enters your home.

Open the doors at midnight – Even though might be cold outside, opening your door at the stroke of midnight is said to be a good luck charm that will usher in the New Year. This is a straightforward superstition that may be practiced annually.

Put cash in your wallet – Perhaps you are currently taking part in this superstition without even realizing it. If you can get your hands on some cash before the clock strikes 12, you should have a prosperous year ahead of you. Just think about how awesome that is.

Kiss at midnight – This New Year's Eve superstition is sure to put you in the mood for romance. A midnight kiss is considered to bring you luck in love, although you may not realize that. If you kiss someone at midnight, you are meant to stay together for the rest of the year.

Wear polka dots – On December 31st, Filipinos celebrate the New Year by donning their most polka-dotted garments. The spherical design reminds them of a coin, so they hope it will usher in a year of plenty.

Eat collard greens – Enjoy the deliciousness of this southern custom. It is believed that if you eat collard greens on New Year's Day, you will be blessed with financial success and happiness in the next year.

Look out your bedroom window – The myth states that if you see a man carrying a bride-to-be, your future husband is just around the corner. According to an urban legend, if you glance out your window first thing on New Year's Day and see a guy going by, you will be getting married before the year is through.

Throw things out your window – At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, it's common in Italy for residents to throw their unwanted possessions, including large furniture items, out of their windows. Perhaps though it seems strange (and even risky), many people follow this custom in the hope of ushering in more good energy in the New Year.

Throw and break dishes – The Danish believe that if you break a dish and leave it in the doorway of a friend or relative, they will have a prosperous new year. But before you attempt this on that special someone, make sure you have their OK.

Put on your red underwear – The Latin American origin of this amusing New Year's custom is clear– it's all about love. On New Year's Eve, it is said that wearing a red pair of underwear will bring love into your life.

Clean your house – A common myth in China and Latin America holds that you may eliminate bad vibes by sweeping them away. Start prepping for New Year's Eve today by cleaning thoroughly.

Perform a bear dance – This Chinese superstition is the polar opposite of others that emphasize cleaning up before New Year's Eve. It advises against cleaning on New Year's Day since doing so may mean losing your good fortune.

Eat Soba Noodles – Buckwheat soba noodles are a popular late–night snack in Japan. Eating noodles between the old and new year is supposed to bring good fortune and long life.

Be loud – Even while noisemakers are a staple at most New Year's Eve celebrations, the practice has religious roots; it was formerly thought that the loud noises would scare away bad spirits. At the stroke of midnight, continue your tradition of banging pots and pans, cheering, and making a lot of noise.

The don'ts of New Year's Eve