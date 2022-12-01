Optimus Prime is back with his team of autobots and soon we will see how the sixth installment of Transformers comes to the big screen. Here, check in which order and how to watch the movies by streaming.

Transformers is one of the biggest franchises in the industry and was initially led by director Michael Bay (Armageddon). The first installments were a box office success, grossing $709.7 million at the box office. This gave the green light to the production company to start projecting a long saga of the history of the autobots.

Next year, the seventh installment, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will be released by another director: Steven Caple Jr, who was in charge of making Creed II. The story will be based on the Transformers spin-off, known as Beast Wars, which features robots that transform into robotic animals. So we will finally see the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons take the stage.

New production will hit the big screen on June 9, 2023 . Being a Paramount Pictures project, it will likely then hit the Paramount+ streaming platform, as it will spend a good amount of time in theaters. In addition, it has already been confirmed that there will be two more sequels, which are already on the way.

What is the chronological order of the Transformers movies?

Bumblebee Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Transformers Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Transformers: Dark of the Moon Transformers: Age of Extinction Transformers: The Last Knight

How to watch Transformers movies by streaming

Transformers (2007) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The fate of mankind hangs in the balance when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth. The robots have the ability to transform into different mechanical objects as they search for the key to ultimate power. Only a young human, Sam Witwicky, can save the world from total destruction.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – Available on Paramount+.

Two years have passed since the Transformers burst into Sam Witwicky's life. Now, Sam's goal is to get into college and lead a quiet life, but he finds himself once again caught up in the war between Autobots and Decepticons.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – Available on Paramount+.

At the time of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, the Autobots and Decepticons engaged in their own power struggle. Now, the consequences of those actions could unleash a war of such magnitude that it would destroy the Earth without even the 'Transformers' being able to prevent it. Once again, Sam Witwicky finds himself unwittingly in the middle of the conflict.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – Available on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

After the epic battle that nearly wiped out Chicago and the entire planet, humanity is trying to recover. However, another threat, ancient and powerful, puts Earth in its sights, so the autobots must act.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) – Available on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

The war between Transformers and humans threatens to destroy the Earth. With the giant Optimus Prime far away on a space mission, the future of the planet now depends on the strange alliance forged between inventor Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor.

Bumblebee (2018) – Available on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

In 1987, teenager Charlie finds what appears to be an ordinary yellow Volkswagen in a junkyard. However, while restoring it, the car transforms into Bumblebee, a small "autobot" that has been sent to Earth in order to establish a base for his kind.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) – Upcoming movie in 2023.

The origin story for Optimus Prime and how he became the leader of the Autobots, and introduces the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons.