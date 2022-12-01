Optimus Prime is back! Transformers 7 is a fact and will return to the big screen with Rise of the Beasts. Here, find out all about the new movie, such as its release date, cast and more.

The seventh installment of Transformers is on the way and soon we will see again the adventures of Optimus Prime and his team. Rise of the Beasts had several locations and one of the most popular was Cusco, Peru. This morning was released the first teaser of what will be the new production of the autobots, which is being directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II).

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are in charge of starring in the film and both have talked about how wonderful it was to film in the South American country. "Cusco has been very nice. My Spanish is bad, but I love this place. Peru, in general, is very fascinating, one of the most beautiful places I've ever seen in my life", confessed Ramos about his stay.

Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer and Johs Peters are in charge of the screenplay, while Paramount Pictures is producing. Not only does it mark the seventh film in the original car franchise, but it is also the sequel to Bumblebee.

Transformers 7: Who are the cast of Rise of the Beasts?

Michelle Yeoh as Maximal Airazor

Peter Dinklage as Scourge

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage

Anthony Ramos as Noah

Luna Lauren Velez

Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez as Nightbird

John DiMaggio as Stratosphere

Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Dominique Fishback as Elena

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek

David Sobolov as Rhinox

Liza Koshy as Arcee

Frank Marrs as Walker

Domenic Di Rosa as Bus Driver

Jimmy Caspeur Leblanc as Businessman

Transformers 7: What will Rise of the Beasts be about?

The story will be based on the Transformers spin-off, known as Beast Wars, which features robots that transform into robotic animals. The plot is estimated to be set in 1994, when a pair of Brooklyn archaeologists become embroiled in an ancient conflict through a worldwide adventure involving the three factions of the Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons. It all takes place seven years after the events that happened in Bumblebee.

Transformers 7: When will Rise of the Beasts be released?

The seventh installment will hit the big screen on June 9, 2023. Being a Paramount Pictures project, it is likely that it will then hit the Paramount+ streaming platform, as it will spend a good amount of time in theaters. In addition, it has already been confirmed that there will be two more sequels, which are already on the way.

Without Michael Bay behind the camera, new director Steven Caple Jr. spoke in an interview and gave details about the new production. "We wanted to give the audience a lot of new stuff. I think we've exhausted, I would say, the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons and the challenge was how do we find a new set of villains and new motivations to save the world, which is now in the hands of the Autobots and, in this case, the Maximals", he said.