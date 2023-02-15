True Detective will returning after four years with its fourth season starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Here, check out what we know about the release date of the upcoming installment.

The fourth season of the anthology crime series ‘True Detective’ is almost here, and HBO has revealed the first images of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro. Here’s everything we know about the new installment, which is titled

‘Night Country.’

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice," an official synopsis reads.

There’s no arguing that this is one of the most successful HBO shows, in which many stars have left their mark including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali, and Carmen Ejogo.

When is ‘True Detective: Night Country’ premiering?

So far, HBO hasn’t revealed an official release window for the fourth season of the anthology series. However, with the revealing of the first images, there was the announcement that it will be coming out “soon.”

Along with Foster and Reis, True Detective: Night Country will also star Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Fiona Shaw, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Finn Bennett and Fiona Shaw.

Meanwhile, Issa López will write, direct and serve as a showrunner for the show. On the other hand, Foster also executive produces, alongside season 1 stars McConaughey and Harrelson, alongside Alan Page Arriaga who also serves the series as a writer.

*This article will be updated.