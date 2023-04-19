Have you heard the news, loca? The Twilight franchise is getting the television treatment as Lionsgate is developing a new TV show based on the best-selling novesl of Stephanie Meyer. Whether you're devastated, excited or just curious, you can read here everything we know.

Twilight TV series is in the works: Is it going to be a reboot? All we know so far

If you’re still processing the news of a reboot series of Harry Potter, well, buckle up because less than a week later there are reports that Lionsgate is developing a new TV show of Twilight, Stephanie Meyer’s best-selling book series and movies.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first outlet to break the news, stating that a series version of the saga “is in early development.” According to the outlet, Meyer would be involved in the new adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig, former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president, are both attached to exec produce.

Of course, fans have tons of questions about the creative direction of this new project. Does this mean that the Twilight Saga will have a reboot? Or it’s going to be a new set of characters within the same universe? Could someone ever portray Edward as good as now-turned-Batman Robert Pattinson? Well, here’s what we know so far.

Is the series going to reboot the Twilight Saga?

Well, details are scarce for now. The original franchise cover the four main books accross five movies. Meyer has wrote some more material, including the novella "The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner," as well as "Life and Death," which reimagines the series gender-swapped. She also released the highly-anticipated novel "Midnight Sun," which is the retelling of Twilight trhough Edward's point of view.

The Hollywood Reporter says the series “in its infancy” and “not yet have a network/platform or a writer as sources say the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package.”

The outlet also states that “There is not yet a timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers as Lionsgate first plans to find a writer to steer it.” So, the exact plan for this project won't be known for now.

The news comes, unsurprisingly, in the middle of the “reebot” era for many beloved franchise. However, it also comes in the middle of a Twilight "renaissance," after the movies gained popularity with younger generations during the pandemic. The film franchise, starring Kristen Stewart, Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide.