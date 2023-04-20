Twilight is one of the franchises that has captured the hearts of young fans and managed to gross $3 million at the box office. Here, check out if its original stars could be back in the reboot.

It seems that reboots are all the rage and soon we will see popular stories getting a new version. Harry Potter and Twilight are two of them. The iconic vampire movie, starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, will be adapted in series format and will be based on the books of the saga.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the show is not linked to any streaming platform or service at this time, so only LionsgateTV controls the rights. The company's executives want to develop the project before beginning to present it to potential buyers.

After the big news broke on Wednesday, April 19, many fans began to wonder what it will be about and if it is possible that its main characters will return to make a cameo. Will Taylor Lautner be back as Jacob? Will we finally see a reunion between Spencer's actress and The Batman actor?

Will the original actors be in the Twilight reboot?

It has not yet been confirmed who will be the actors who will give life to the characters in the reboot, but it would be unlikely that Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner return as Bella, Edward and Jacob. This is because the story that will be adapted will be the same one they starred in the first installment.

It wouldn't make much sense for the story, but none of the big heads of the project, the actors or even Stephanie Meyer have talked about this. So the door remains open, along with the question of whether the original stars will make a cameo.