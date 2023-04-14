Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones are ready to go hurricane chasing in the long-awaited sequel to the classic. Here, check out all about the new production from the two actors of the moment.

Warner Bros. Pictures already has another big project in the pipeline and it's the long-awaited sequel to Twister, which starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. It started out as a reboot but ended up being adapted to be a continuation of the classic and will star two of the actors of the moment: Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing).

Collider announced that Universal's executive vice president of production Sara Scott will manage the production process for the studio, along with creative executive Jacqueline Garell. Meanwhile, Lee Isaac Chung has been hired to direct the sequel, which is sure to have many fans of the original excited.

The director was not the first choice to carry out the adaptation of Mark L. Smith's script, but Joseph Kosinski had been chosen at first, but he dropped out and the position was vacated. As for the script, several sources who have read it (such as Steven Spielberg) assure that it will be a great work.

What will Twisters be about?

Plot details have not yet been confirmed, but it has been confirmed that it will be a sequel. Speculation has already begun as to whether Helen Hunt will return as Dr. Harding. What we do know is that it will star a character who is a former storm chaser who retired to an office job after a near-death encounter with a vicious tornado. It is estimated that this could be Bill and Joe's daughter, according to Collider.

Who are the cast of Twisters?

Daisy Edgar-Jones was the first star to be cast and it is believed that she could play the daughter of the main characters in the original film. So she would be the one to bring the retired former storm chaser to life. Glen Powell will be her co-star, but his role and who else is included in the cast is still unknown.

When will Twisters premiere?

We have a date! The Twister sequel will be released in July 2024. So it is likely that soon some photos of the filming will start to leak, but it has not yet been confirmed when it will happen. Powell is currently filming his romantic comedy with Sydney Sweeney, so that should be when it finishes development.