After three seasons, Tyra Banks is ready to leave her role as host of Dancing With the Stars. Here, check out why the model decided to leave the show.

Tyra Banks has not only created one of the most prolific runway careers in the industry, but she has also dabbled in other branches as well. It's been three seasons since she joined Dancing With the Stars as a host and has become one of the most popular hosts.

The fashion star first joined the competition during 2020, when season 29 began, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She was a solo host for two years, but during season 31 this changed, as Alfonso Ribeiro joined her.

The show mutated quite a bit since that time, as it was the first season to air via Disney+ and not ABC, as it used to for almost 30 seasons and 16 years. This year there will be several new changes, such as the departure of Len Goodman as a judge and now the farewell of the supermodel.

Why Tyra Banks won't be on DWTS Season 32?

On Thursday afternoon, the supermodel spoke to TMZ and confirmed her departure from the show. This means we won't see her as host for season 32. No doubt the news has come as a big surprise, especially after having done a great job for three full seasons.

The reason for her resignation is because she really can't concentrate too much on her business being the host of Dancing With the Stars and it's time for her to focus on something other than reality dancing.

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom,” she said. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart… I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV", she told TMZ.