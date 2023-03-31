Tyra Banks announced a few weeks ago her departure from Dancing With the Stars, so it will be Julianne Hough who will take her place. Here, check out what the model had to say about the dancer being the new host.

Although Tyra Banks wasn't on too many seasons, as she joined Dancing With the Stars in 2020, the supermodel was one of the show's most beloved hosts. She spent two years working solo, until season 31, when Alfonso Ribeiro joined. Now it will be Julianne Hough who will take her place next to the actor.

The 49-year-old runway star confessed that her resignation is because she wants to concentrate on other projects, such as her own business. This was impossible for her being part of the presenters of the 32nd season, especially because of the time demand that the position required.

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom. I’m an entrepreneur at heart… I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV", she told TMZ. Here, check out what she said about the dancer being her replacement in DWTS...

DWTS 2023: What did Tyra Banks say about Julianne Hough?

Banks spoke with Us Weekly and assured that Hough is the right choice for her replacement, as she is familiar with the competition and the members of the show. “The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge", she said.

“It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”, Tyra said when asked about the dancer. It is seen that despite the sad news of her departure, she is happy with the artist chosen to take her place.