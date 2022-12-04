Paris Hilton expressed her support for the US men's national team on Twitter, and their reply have fans concerned. However, the true meaning of the phrase is not what they're thinking. Check out the full story.

The USMNT might be out of Qatar 2022, but the team is still receiving support from fans, especially as the US is preparing for hosting the next tournament in 2026 alongside Canada and Mexico. Paris Hilton was the latest celebrity to cheer for the team on Twitter, but the response wasn’t what fans were expecting.

During the World Cup, the USMNT social media strategy has been trying to get celebs and big names to interact with them. For example, they wrote Taylor Swift for support for their big match against England making a joke alluding to her English boyfriend Joe Alwyn. However, while some jokes might be funny, fans didn’t appreciate the response to Hilton’s tweet.

The socialite and DJ congratulated the team “on a great ride” and teased the upcoming 2026’s World Cup in the country. To which the USMNT’s response was: “That’s hot.” Of course, some fans were surprised by it and thought it was distasteful. But, contrary to what it may seem, the phrase is appropriate within the context. Here, check it out.

The USMNT’s twitter used Paris Hilton famous catchphrase

Back in the 2000s Paris Hilton was one of the trendsetters, and she documented her life in her reality TV show “The Simple Life.” One of her signature phrases was (or still is) “that’s hot,” which she used to refer to almost everything she liked.

In December 2019, she explained to Vogue that the creation of her phrase was inspired by the 2000s fashion, which she described as “extra.” According to her, that phrase was used in

shirts, for example. However, it was her sister Nicky, who actually said the phrase.

“’That’s Hot’ is something that my sister, [Nicky Hilton Rothschild], actually always used to say,” she admitted. “But I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky,” she explained to the magazine. And she really trademarked it back in 2007, and used it to make a song with Jimmy Fallon while promoting her Netflix cooking series.