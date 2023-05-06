Usher and Chris Brown have been friends for over a decade, but it looks like it may be over after a wild night of mayhem. Here, check out what happened between the stars.

Usher and Chris Brown have been friends for quite a long time until now. The two have a collaboration together, called New Flame, which was released in 2014. According to some reports, the stars had a big encounter on Friday night and it ended pretty badly.

Rumors claim that the singer who turned 34 had some actions against an important woman in the industry and his friend came out to defend her. This is not the first time Brown has been accused of abuse, as it was previously Rihanna who filed a restraining order against him.

The Umbrella star and the singer had a rather scandalous relationship during 2008. A year after they began their courtship, the first case of violence was documented, after they had an argument in a rented Lamborghini. The artist ended up with several injuries on her face.

Did Chris Brown and Usher get into a fight?

Apparently several Twitter accounts have claimed that the stars had a fight at a party. The rumors claim that Chris Brown had been talking pretty bad to Teyanna Taylor and when Usher wanted to defend her, the Under The Influence singer would have put his hands on him.

This caused the night to turn into a pitched battle and both singers got into a fierce fight. The user @BlackTMZ1 was the one who reported the event and many fans are still looking for the images or the video that would be circulating on social networks.

None of the three involved have made any statement, so so far it is only a rumor that is gaining strength as the hours go by. The party would have been organized by Usher for Brown's birthday, because they are quite close.