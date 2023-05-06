Usher is one of the most popular and versatile artists in the music industry, who over the years has made a fortune like few others. Here, check out his net worth.

Usher is not only one of the most popular artists, but he is one of the longest-serving singers in the industry. He began his career when he was just 13 years old, being part of a pre-teen group and then appearing on Star Search. The TV show landed him a reunion with LA Reid, who gave him the push to the top.

As time went by, he experimented in various branches of entertainment. In addition to being a renowned musician, he also established himself as an actor, participating in productions such as She's All That, Killers and In the Mix. In 2014 he was invited to be one of the coaches on The Voice.

Now, the artist is one of the highest paid stars and rubs shoulders with the biggest names. During the morning of Saturday, May 6, he has been under the spotlight more than usual, as he has been rumored to have gotten into a big fight with one of his closest friends, Chris Brown.

What is Usher's net worth?

He is one of the richest celebrities in the world and currently has a fortune of $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Usher has managed to sell more than 75 million records throughout his career and in different countries, which means that he is one of the most successful artists in the world.

His earnings not only come from his music, but he has several businesses. In addition to sponsorships with certain brands, as most celebrities do, the singer is co-founder of RBMG Records, Justin Bieber's record company.

As for his real estate, one of his last purchases took place in 2015, when he bought a house in Hollywood Hills for $3.37 million. A few years later, he put the house up for sale for $4.2 million but got a buyer who offered $3.3 million and settled for that sum.