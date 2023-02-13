February 14th is almost here and that means that we are closer to Valentine's Day. If you wish to cause an impression of someone, we have recopiled the best and funniest pick-up lines. Check them out.

Valentine's Day is an annual holiday celebrated on February 14th. It started out as a Christian feast day honoring Saint Valentine, a martyred priest, but now it’s a day to show appreciation for all the special people in our lives. While it’s mostly directed to couples and romantic partners, many people also honor their friendships and family.

One of the traditions of Valentine’s Day is giving gifts, such as chocolate, flowers or jewelry to their loved ones (but you can also try these last minutes ideas). However, if you’re single, you can also take the day to celebrate yourself or friends with a Galentine’s Day (which is, technically, on Feb. 13th).

However, more than gifts, one of the great things about Valentine’s Day is that you can take the opportunity to be cheesy, and send long-emotional messages to the people you care about. And, if you’re trying to impress someone, you can also take your shot with a V-Day pick-up line or invitation that will certainly break the ice. Here, check out the funniest pick-up lines and sayings for this holiday.

The best and funniest pick-up lines for Valentine’s Day

Let’s say it, pick-up lines can be (and mostly are) lame. But they’re also funny, and if you use them during Valentine’s Day, at least you got an excuse, right? Here’s some of the sweetest and funniest lines for you (and if they don’t work out, don’t blame us):

You know what else Valentine’s Day is? Our future anniversary date.

My name is [insert here], but you can just call me your valentine.

My friends bet that I couldn’t get a super-hot date for Valentine’s Day. Wanna go spend their money with me?

Hi, my name is (insert your name here) but you can call me tonight or tomorrow.

I bought you a dictionary for Valentine’s Day because, you know, you add meaning to my life.

Is your name Google? Because you’ve got everything I’m searching for this Valentine.

Remember me? No? Oh, that’s alright, I’ve only met you in my dreams.

Valentine’s without you is like a broken pencil. Pointless.

Do you know CPR? Because you are taking my breath away.

I’m sorry I didn’t get you a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day, but if you want something sweet and smooth, I’m right here.

Do you have a BandAid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.

If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cutecumber.

Are you a magician? Because every time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

