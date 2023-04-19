The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules is coming to an end. The episodes have had more chaos, drama and scandals than any of the previous editions, so the last one is expected to be the same or worse. Here, check out when to watch and when the reunion will be.

Every explosive season must have its finale and it seems that Vanderpump Rules will come with more drama. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about some of the show's participants, such as Tom Sandoval. After the scandal caused by his affair with Raquel Leviss, the star spoke out on Howie Mandel's podcast in order to save his reputation.

His words ended up doing the opposite. Bravo's production was not at all happy with what he confessed and even rumored a possible dismissal, since everyone was "dedicating a lot of time and energy to make sure that the rest of the season is better than any other season and to promote the reunion", except him.

The long-awaited season 10 finale was filmed during the last days of March and many claimed it was five hours of pure chaos. Lala Kent even claimed that she was passed out for most of the filming, so we can expect an episode like no other. Undoubtedly it will be something different from what was seen, since a few weeks before the taping, the infidelity towards Ariana Madix came to light.

Vanderpump Rules Schedule: When is the season finale and reunion?

After a long season of drama, it's finally time to find out when the final episode of season 10 and the reunion between the show's contestants will air. Instagram user @sur_rules confirmed that the finale will take place on Wednesday, May 17, while the reunion will be on May 24 and will be divided into three parts.

TV Showcase revealed that the Secrets Revealed special will air on July 14, so there will still be quality content in the coming months. The fact that Sandoval's infidelity towards Ariana Madix with her friend Raquel Leviss meant that all the cast members had to film more scenes and confessionals, making it a longer process than they thought it would be.