Vanderpump Rules follows the life of Lisa Vanderpump and the staff of her restaurants. Season 10 has been filled with drama due to cheating scandals and fights. Here, check out where you can stream the show.

Vanderpump Rules follows the life of Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurants and bars in West Hollywood, California. While the show has been successful, Season 10 has been a high point for the reality TV series thanks to a cheating scandal between members of the cast.

[Watch Vanderpump Rules free online on Fubo]

After 10 years of dating, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up as he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss. Sandoval and Leviss released statements addressing the scandal and apologizing to Madix, but fans await the Season 10 reunion to know all the details.

Apart from them, the series also follows cast regulars Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy. If you don’t want to miss any of the drama, and what is happening with the cast, check out where you can stream the show.

Where to stream Vanderpump Rules Season 10?

New episodes of Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 PM (ET). However, you can also stream them live on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. Also, all the episodes premiere on Peacock the following day they air.

There’s no confirmation on how many episodes the Season will have, but they usually consist of 24 or 25 episodes. So far, the series has aired nine episodes of Season 10 and the reunion was tapped on March 23.

Andy Cohen, who is the host of the reunion, revealed he made interviews with Ariana, Tom and Raquel, as well as group interviews with tough questions. “If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they've done — in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it,” he revealed during his Sirius XM show.