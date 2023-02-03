Vanessa Hudgenns has gotten engaged to Cole Tucker, her longtime boyfriend. Here, check out everything you need to know about him and how the popular couple met.

Vanessa Hudgens has had quite the well-known love life, ranging from Zac Efron to Austin Butler. She has found love again with Cole Tucker, who has been her partner for the past two years. During the course of Thursday, news broke that they are engaged and the actress could be ready to walk down the aisle any day now.

She confessed that the athlete has asked her to marry him at the end of 2022 but they have kept it a secret for a while. TMZ assured that both traveled to Paris in November and that was the scenario that Tucker used to propose to the singer. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanessa confessed for the first time how they met.

"He's perfect for me. Cole and I met at a Zoom meditation group. Very random, I know", she said. It looks like true love has finally come into their lives and they are ready to take the next step in their relationship. No details of the wedding are known yet but we are likely to hear the bells ringing very soon.

Who is Cole Tucker?

Cole Tucker was born on July 3, 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona. He is 26 years old and a U.S. citizen. He is 1.91 cm tall and has been in a relationship with Vanessa for almost three years. He is a professional baseball player and made his debut in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, where he played until 2022.

He currently plays for the Colorado Rockies as a shortstop and outfielder. His family has always been involved in the sports world and were big fans. He grew up an Arizona Diamondbacks fan and his brother, Carson "Dookie", was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

His father is African-American and his mother is European-American. He has another brother, Quinn, who is not involved in sports, but is a photographer and filmmaker. Cole attended Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix and that's when he started playing, being part of the school's baseball team. He committed to running and playing after attending the University of Arizona.

Some time later, he was able to play and excel on the United States National Team during the 2013 18U Baseball World Cup. Over the course of the past year, he managed to hit a total of 5 home runs, 211 batting average and 35 runs batted in, according to MLB statistics. He is considered a fairly unique player, due to the fact that he can switch-hit, meaning he hits both right-handed and left-handed.