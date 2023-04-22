Get ready fans... Venom is back! Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel will join forces again to bring the third installment to the big screen. Here, check out all about the upcoming Marvel movie.

Despite a lot of back and forth, fans got what they wanted and it was confirmed that there will be a third installment of Marvel's most popular symbiote movie. Several members will be returning to their roles, such as Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom.

Kelly Marcel will also return to the production team, as he will write the script and direct the new film. The Mad Max: Fury Road actor will also contribute to the story, as he did in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Avi Arad and Amy Pascal will be producers, along with the main character. The franchise is not available in one place, but is spread across several streaming platforms. The first film will arrive on Disney+ on May 12, while the second is only on STARZ.

Who are the cast of Venom 3?

One of the latest big additions to the cast of the third film is actress Juno Temple, who we know for playing Keeley Jones in the Ted Lasso series. It has been confirmed that she will play a key role, but it is not yet known which one.

There are several rumors that he could get to play the villain Donna Diego, which ends up joining Riot, Venom's nemesis symbiote, which will be played by Woody Harrelson.

Tom Hardy does not need to have a confirmation. The actor will return to give life once again to Eddie Brock and Venom himself. The rest of the cast has not yet been revealed, but there are several stars who have entered into negotiations with Marvel.

What will Venom 3 be about?

It is too early to know exactly what the third installment will be about, especially since they have not revealed its official synopsis. However, Dexerto reported that the events that took place in Spider-Man: No Way Home could play a fundamental role in the plot.

Andy Serkis, director of the franchise, spoke to Screen Rant and said "I know everyone is desperate for Venom to meet Spider-Man. I know that. But I think there's real mileage in some of the other supervillains residing in Ravencroft. There's such fertile ground to be discovered there. That would be the sandbox I'd be really interested in playing in. Who's lurking there that could escape?".

When will Venom 3 be released?

In February of this year, Hardy stated that Venom 3 was in a state of pre-production. So none of the big executives have released the official release date, but if everything continues to be the same as the other two installments, the new film will arrive by October 2024.