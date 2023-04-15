Veronika Rajek is known worldwide as the 'alleged girlfriend' of Tom Brady. Now, to make this theory stronger, the model sent the former NFL quarterback an incredible message from Coachella.

A few months ago, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The 45-year old legendary quarterback said goodbye after playing 22 seasons with an emotional video on social media. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

It was a difficult time on and off the field for Brady specially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Since that moment, Veronika Rajek, a famous model from Slovakia, was pointed out as the possible girlfriend of the former quarterback. Other names such as Reese Witherspoon were also in the conversation.

Now, amid all this controversy after his retirement from the NFL, Veronika Rajek went again to social media and sent a very intriguing message for Tom Brady. Read here to find out all the details from Coachella.

Tom Brady's alleged girlfriend, Veronika Rajek, sends him 'message' from Coachella

Veronika Rajek shocked social media on December of 2022 when she traveled to watch Tom Brady in a game between the Buccaneers and the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. She wore Brady's jersey and said: "I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. Tom Brady, thank you for an amazing show."

That episode sparked many rumors around Veronika Rajek and the possibility that she might be the new girlfriend of Tom Brady after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Since that moment on, Rajek shared a lot of things supporting the former NFL quarterback.

This time, Veronika Rajek posted another of those intriguing messages from Coachella were thousands of people are enjoying the music festival. Again, considering the situation around Tom Brady and his personal life, social media immedaitely noticed a big detail.

Veronika Rajek published an Instagram story on her way to Coachella. The image said: "My collection of snacks." However, the most important thing on the video was that Rajek appeared holding a very special magazine from Centennial Legends titled. "Tom Brady, The Greatest of all Time."

So, just when Tom Brady was in the spotlight again thanks to a supposed relationship with Reese Witherspoon, Veronika Rajek decided to send that shocking message. She might be not out of the picture yet.