Instagram model Veronika Rajek has been a trending topic recently as she has been romantically linked with Tom Brady, who just announced his retirement from the NFL. However, many people don’t know much about her.

Rajek, who is from Slovakia, has a huge following on Instagram and she also has an OnlyFans page. However, after she went to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and made a post expressing her love for Brady, speculation about a possible relationship between the two started.

Neither of them have talked about the rumors, but it has been reported that she is married with another athlete. So, if you want to learn more about this European model, check out her profile which includes her age, bio, net worth, love life and more.

How old is Veronika Rajek?

According to reports, Rajek is 26 years old. She was born on February 20, 1996 in Vranov nad Topľou, Slovakia. Her astrological sign is Aquarius. She is known for being a model and influencer.

How tall is Veronika Rajek?

The model has all her measurements in her Instagram bio, saying that she is 5 feet 11 inches tall (which is 181 centimeters). She also says that she weighs 125 pounds (57kg), and that her body is “certified natural.”

Veronika Rajek’s biography and career

According to Legit.com, she was raised in Bratislava, Slovakia. She has a younger sister. She graduated from the Institute of Vzdelavania Poradenstva with a Masters in Business Administration. However, she also has been modeling since a very young age.

She participated in Miss Summer 2015 and Miss Slovakia 2016. She is currently represented by Torrid Agency and has worked with several fashion brands such as Philipp Plein, Blumarine, Vera Wang, Hide & Jack, and Moschino. She is also an influencer with 3,7 million followers on Instagram.

What is Veronika Rajek’s net worth?

Her exact net worth is unknown and it varies depending on the reports. It is estimated to be between $900,000 and $4 million. Of course, most of her income comes from her modeling career as well as her deals. She is a Fashion Nova ambassador and has an OnlyFans page.

Is Veronika Rajek's married?

While Rajek was linked to Tom Brady, she has been happily married with athlete Viktor Rajek since 2019. However, her wedding post has been removed from her Instagram account and there’s no record of a divorce. She recently talked about her preferences in a boy with the podcast Pillowtalk saying that she likes tall boys with no tattoos.