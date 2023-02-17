Victoria Pedretti is set for more You drama and will finally return as Love in the second part of Netflix's fourth season. Here, check out when the new episodes will be released.

You has not only established itself as one of Netflix's most watched and acclaimed series, but it has also created a solid fan base that has been keeping an eye on when the new episodes of the second part of the fourth season will be released. Victoria Pedretti has confirmed that she will return as Love to torment Joe.

After changing direction again, Joe has become a teacher and belongs to a group of posh friends. The character played by Penn Badgley has not had it easy and the roles have been reversed, as he is being harassed by a new villain, nicknamed Eat the Rich Killer. However, he doesn't expect Love to come back to haunt his life.

The end of the first part, which premiered just a few weeks ago, has left viewers wanting more story. So everyone is wondering when the second batch of episodes will arrive to the catalog of the streaming platform and also, if it is possible that there is a fifth season on the way. Here, check when they are scheduled for...

When will the second part of season 4 of You be released?

The new episodes of season four of the series will arrive on March 9, so there are still a few weeks left to see what happens in Joe's life. The long awaited return of Victoria as Love is one of the parts that fans are most looking forward to, especially after seeing how things have ended between them.

During a podcast interview with Badgley, the actor claimed that he wanted far fewer sex scenes this season and that he made this decision for the sake of his marriage. "Fidelity in every relationship, and especially in my marriage, is important to me. And, yes, it got to a point where I didn't want to do that," he revealed.

So the new batch of episodes is not going to be centered around his toxic relationship with Love, but we are likely to find more bodies and drama. Knowing Joe's track record, this is likely to happen without a doubt.

Now that he finds himself trying to get out of the mess Rhys caused by murdering all the friends in his new group and framing him, things will most likely not end well for the character. Love could be a good help in this case, if she manages to be faithful to her ex-beloved.