It's time to see Victoria Secret bring its angels back to the runway to present the new collections and much more. The show will have several format changes and here we tell you what they are and what to expect.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been one of the most important fashion events of the last decade but it has been four years since we felt its absence. The pause was due to many controversies in which the brand was involved, such as when they were accused of having misogynistic work environments and several conversations about the beauty standards they used.

At one point there was even talk that there were executives directly linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Undoubtedly it has been a long time and the organizer of the event assured that it is time to return, but not before reformulating the entire format of the show and present something unique. It seems that the VS angels are ready to resume their places on the catwalk.

Despite having incorporated transgender women, women with disabilities and women of all sizes, it is not clear what to expect from the next show. One of the doubts that has arisen since its return is who will be the artists that will be performing alongside the iconic models. We have already seen Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Fall Out Boy and Halsey, among others.

What changes will the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show have?

Now that the fashion show is back, the brand is looking to revamp itself. Timothy Johnson, CFO, unveiled the big news during an earnings call organized by the company in 2022, especially after so much controversy.

"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year", he said.

Johnson also assured that the look and feel will be different. The company confessed that their new "brand projection and mission" will be what they rely on all the time, although they have not revealed what it is.

In addition, VS advanced "This will take us into new spaces, such as reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it around to reflect who we are today. We are excited to share more later this year".