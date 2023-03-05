After four years of absence, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back. The supermodels are ready to become angels again and hold one of the most important fashion shows. Here, check out when it could take place.

After several controversies for its toxic work environments, its alleged direct relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and its lack of model diversity, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back. The annual event had been absent for four years due to many who disagreed with the brand and those who were part of it.

Now, CFO Timothy Johnson revealed that the show is coming back with a makeover, so VS will present a strong makeover. The company assured that its new "brand projection and mission" will be what they will be relying on all the time. Although they haven't revealed what their idea is, a spokesperson said they were committed to championing women.

Despite all the drama that was generated in recent years, the show was one of the most popular at the time. Not only because of the models and the fashion they presented, but also because of the show that took place. Many artists were selected to sing at the beginning of the show, some of them were Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

When will the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2023 take place?

Although VS was out of the game for four years, it is time to return once again. With the look and feel being 100 percent different, the show is being planned to take place this year. The brand had to drop the Angels title during 2021 because they received multiple criticisms that they were not accepting models of all sizes and backgrounds.

This means that we will soon have a new name for all the supermodels that are participating in the new show. Many are looking forward to the return of several of the iconic women, such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio or Taylor Marie Hill.

The exact date on which the event will take place is not yet known, but after Johnson confirmed the news, he also assured that "We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year".