Now that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back, it's likely that many of the brand's iconic models will be back on the runway. Here, check out if Gisele Bündchen will be present.

Gisele Bündchen has not only been one of the brand's most important angels, but has also become one of the most recognized supermodels in the industry. Now that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been confirmed to return this year, many are wondering if we will see familiar faces on the runway.

Despite having been absent for four years, the show is considered one of the most watched and well-known in the world. It will return more renewed than ever, especially after the scandal that starred the company and have already announced that it will have a major change in format. There will no longer be angels and models of all sizes will be included.

The CFO, Timothy Johnson, assured that the appearance will be different and confessed that their new "brand and mission projection" will be what they rely on at all times, although they have not disclosed what it consists of. Here, check if the Brazilian supermodel will be present...

Will Gisele Bündchen be back for the VS Fashion Show 2023?

Although Gisele has not yet confirmed anything, it is most likely that we will not see her present on the catwalks of the VS Fashion Show that will take place this year. The model left the brand during 2007 and since then has not been linked to the show.

Bündchen has been an icon within the lingerie company, being part of it since the age of 19, when she signed a millionaire contract. Financial stability was one of the reasons why she kept renewing her contract with the brand years later, in addition to the fact that she had made a career for herself on the catwalks.

"For the first five years I felt comfortable walking the runway in lingerie, but as time went on I felt less and less relaxed when I was photographed walking the runway in just a bikini or thong," she said in her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Despite having been the highest paid model in the industry for 15 years, the Brazilian decided that the best thing for her mental and physical health was to leave that stage of her life behind. She had been struggling with various problems, such as panic attacks. Meditating has helped her to take the best path for her and to this day she continues to lead a very spiritual lifestyle.