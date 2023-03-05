After four years of silence, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place again and it will be during the course of 2023. Here, check out what has happened that the brand was forgotten for a while.

Victoria's Secret is not only one of the most famous lingerie brands, but after starting to broadcast the annual fashion show in 1995, it became a major player in the entertainment industry. The show used to feature top models such as Tyra Banks, Bella Hadid and Gisele Bündchen modeling the new clothes.

Many of the clothes they wore were extravagant and the designs were often eye-catching, as some were covered with real diamonds and gemstones. But this was not the main attraction of the show, but as the event itself, which featured live music by the artists of the moment and in turn a long pass of the models of the moment on the catwalk to the rhythm of their songs.

Audiences were at an all-time high and during 2013 it surpassed 9.7 million. Five years later this went down the drain and fell to only 3.3 million viewers. That's when controversies began to arise, especially after an unfortunate comment by Ed Razek, then marketing director of the former parent company, to Vogue.

Why wasn't the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held for four years?

After ratings dropped significantly, Razek caused one of the first dramas that would engulf the company by saying in an interview with Vogue that he didn't believe the show should include transgender or plus-size models because "the show is a fantasy". Ed was responsible for personally choosing all the supermodels who walked the runway but had to apologize for his comments and eventually resigned.

However, the former marketing director was not the only problem the brand had. When consumer tastes began to change, VS didn't want to change its style and ended up losing a lot of clientele to American Eagle and Aerie. That's when the multiple criticisms of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show began to emerge.

Many of the fans began to notice that the marketing used by the brand only referenced tall, thin and hegemonic models. In addition, Les Wexner (founder of Limited Brands) was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, who had already been found to have committed sexual offenses.

At one point there were also some rumors about a toxic and misogynistic work environment for the company's employees, but it never came to anything concrete and remained as another reason to cancel the brand and the fashion show. Now, Victoria's Secret is trying to revamp its image, including more diverse models and changing its basic thinking about what consumers want and current trends.

During an earnings call held on Thursday, March 2, CEO Martin Water said "We believe we're two years into a five-year journey in the turnaround of our business and we have a clear roadmap to be the world's leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel".