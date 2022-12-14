The Juventus and USMNT World Cup star Weston McKennie is becoming a household name and is promoting DreamWorks Animation next major movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Weston McKennie is a character, all you have to do is ask his USMNT and Juventus teammates, the bright eyed and quirky personality of the talented box to box midfielder shows when he is on the pitch, celebrating a goal, or giving an interview. Despite that childish demeanor, McKennie is an excellent soccer player who plays for one of the world’s biggest teams and is rumored to be on the shortlist of another, Tottenham.

Weston McKennie was one of the best players on the USMNT squad that made it to the round of 16 in Qatar, one of the things that stood out the most was that Weston McKennie was playing with an injury and was not 100%, still he put in solid performances.

Weston McKennie is known for his love of Harry Potter and his unique ways to eat a pizza, but now in a Fox Sports promo is crossing over to the mainstream with his participation in a World Cup promo for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

When does Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters?

In the promo video, McKennie and the Puss in Boots, voiced by famed actor Antonio Banderas, have a skills competition and the winner gets the “golden boot’. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the fifth movie in which the character appears in the Shrek universe.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits theaters on December 21st, three days after the FIFA World Cup ends, Weston McKennie on the other hand continues his Serie A season at Juventus, where he is the subject of transfer rumors to the Premier League, although it’s doubtful the American star leaves midseason.