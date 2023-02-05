Viola Davis have won a Grammy for Best Audio Book at the 2023 ceremony, which means she has reached the 'EGOT' status. But what does that mean? Here, check out everything you need to know.

Viola Davis won a Grammy as Best Audio Book for her autobiography Finding Me. "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola," said the star while receiving the award during the pre-ceremony in Los Angeles. "To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything."

With this win, the star becomes the 18th person to achieve the EGOT status, meaning having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. "I just EGOT!" she said during her speech. She also became very emotional as she thanked her family for being "the best chapter in my book".

Many people know that she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for her role in “Fences,” and she won the Emmy for “How To Get Away With Murder.” However, her theater past is less known.

When did Viola Davis win a Tony?

Davis not only has one Tony, she actually has two of them. She won as featured actress in a play for King Hedley II in 2001, and as a lead actress in a play for Fences (2010). She started in theater in the 90s, after graduating from Juilliard. Other plays she appeared in: As You Like It, Seven Guitars, God's Heart, Pericles, A Raisin in The Sun and more.

Full list of stars with the EGOT status

The 17 other EGOT winners include Sir John Gielgud, Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. There’s other variations of this prestigious status, which could include the Pullitzer or the Peabody Award. Here’s the full list:

Richard Rodgers

Helen Hayes

Rita Moreno

John Gielgud

Audrey Hepburn

Marvin Hamlisch

Jonathan Tunick

Mel Brooks

Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg

Scott Rudin

Robert Lopez

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Tim Rice

John Legend

Alan Menken

Jennifer Hudson

Viola Davis