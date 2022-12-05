David Harbour’s Christmas action movie “Violent Night” came out and it has already grossed over $13 million at the domestic box office. However, many fans wonder how they can watch it online. Check out what we know.

The movie follows a team of mercenaries who break into a wealthy family’s home on Christmas Eve and take everyone inside hostage. However, an unexpected hero will come to the rescue: Harbour’s Santa Claus.

The film is directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog). The rest of the cast includes: John Leguizamom, Cam Gigandet and Beverly D'Angelo.

When will ‘Violent Night’ be available to stream?

The Universal Pictures film doesn’t have a streaming release date yet. Right now, the only way to watch it is in theaters, and you can check availability on websites such as Fandango.

However, it’s very likely that the film will be released on Peacock, which is the studio’s platform.

The most usual window for its release it’s at least three months. That was the case with Jordan Peele’s Nope, which was released in theaters in July and it came to the streaming service in November.

However, the strategy might vary depending on box office numbers and more. The Christmas action comedy is also produced by 87North, and it has received mostly positive reviews with a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

*This article will be updated with more information.