Vivienne Westwood, the punk fashion designer, passed away on Wednesday, December 29. She will always be remembered for her flamboyant designs and for changing the course of fashion. Here, check out what the artist has passed away from.

Vivienne Westwood was not only one of the most iconic fashion references, but also one of the first avant-garde designers to make a real change in the industry. With her punk and extravagant style, the designer knew how to make her own way. On Wednesday, December 29th, the sad news of her passing was confirmed in London.

The news was confirmed by her husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler. He confirmed that Westwood remained active and worked until the last of her days, giving style classes and surprising all her peers with unpredictable fashion trends. The politically incorrect artist was one of a kind and will always be remembered that way.

"She gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical that it broke with anything from the past. The torn shirts, the safety pins, the provocative slogans. She introduced postmodernism. It was so prominent from the mid-1970s. The punk movement has never dissipated, it has become part of our fashion vocabulary", confessed Andrew Bolton, curator of the Metropolitan Museum of New York's Costume Institute.

What did Vivienne Westwood pass away from?

People was the one who got the statement from the artist's team where they assured that she passed away "peacefully and surrounded by friends and family in Clapham, south London". However, her relatives did not want to reveal the cause of death. It is rumored that it could have something to do with age, as she was 81 years old.