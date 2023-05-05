Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield are set to star in one of the most interesting love stories between an astronomer and a documentary producer. Here, check out all about Voyagers.

Voyagers is one of the productions coming soon to the Cannes market and promises to be one of the best films of the year. Sebastian Lelio will direct and FilmNation Entertainment will be attached to the project, which will star Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

This is not the first time the acting duo has worked together. They previously starred in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, where they played Detective Jeb Pyre and Brenda Lafferty. The actor is currently filming We Live In Time with Florence Pugh.

The co-financing company's designated producer is Ben Browning, who will be joined by Lynda Obst and Ann Druyan. The director also created the screenplay, along with Jessica Goldberg. It is based on interviews with several members of the Golden Record team.

What is Voyagers about?

Deadline reported that the film will be set in 1977, when NASA was preparing to launch humanity's first interstellar probes and a team led by astrologist Carl Sagan, who set out to create an accompanying message: The Golden Record. Although it starts out as a rather complicated mission, love blossoms between Sagan and a collaborator, named Ann Druyan.

Who is the cast of Voyagers?

So far we only know who the main characters will be. Andrew Garfield has been chosen to play astronomer Carl Sagan, while Daisy Edgar-Jones will play filmmaker Ann Druyan.

When will Voyagers premiere?

The project is at too early a stage to know when it will hit the big screen but it could be estimated that if it gets the green light, it could be released during late 2024 or early 2025.