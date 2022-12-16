Henry Cavill is back on the small screen with a new sci-fi series, based on one of the most popular games. Here, check out all about Warhammer 40000, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming adaptation.

Henry Cavill said goodbye to Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher and then Superman in Men of Steel, but the actor is not giving up on playing his favorite characters. This time we will see him stepping into the shoes of one of the most important characters of Warhammer 40000, in the new Amazon Prime Video adaptation.

W40K is one of the most popular miniature war games in the world and the 39-year-old actor has confessed to being a fan. It's no surprise Cavill's love for video games and technology, since that's what led him to participate in the Netflix series, which is now about to premiere its third season with Liam Hemsworth as the main character.

Amazon has been betting for some time on new adaptations that have to do with the great franchises that drive gamers crazy, such as God of War, which will have its own live-action soon. Now it is the turn of the story launched by Games Workshop in 1987.

What will the Warhammer adaptation be about?

It is estimated that the series will follow the traditional story of the game, so it would be set in a dystopian future, where sci-fi elements are mixed with hero fantasy. The events take place in a fictional neo-gothic apocalyptic universe during the 41st millennium, a time where humans dominate the galaxy and face alien races or other treacherous humans who were corrupted by chaos.

Who is the cast of Warhammer?

So far the only confirmed actor is Henry Cavill, who will not only star in the new adaptation, but will also be part of the production team as one of the executive producers of the upcoming show for Amazon Prime Video. The actor was one of the first to promote the project and wrote a few words for fans on his social networks, along with a video of the new logo.

"For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.

Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends. For The Emperor!", Cavill published.

When will Warhammer be released?

Amazon is still in final talks to acquire all the rights to the game and at the moment has no writer or other relevant positions, only that of an executive producer. So it is too early to confirm an exact release date.

What has already been revealed is the association of Vertigo Entertainment as another executive producer. It should be noted that Henry's current girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, is the one who works and belongs to the group of those involved in the company's project.