The ‘Barbie’ live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is, finally, a reality. Warner Bros. has released its second teaser trailer, as well as the character posters of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef and more. However, before this project took off, a very different actor could have taken up the titular role: Amy Schumer.

The project of making a live-action movie based on the Mattel doll has been around since 2014. However, the first concepts of the film, which was originally produced by Sony, weren’t what viewers will encounter on July 21, when the movie opens up in theaters competing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

According to reports, the 'The Trainwreck’ actress’ version of the film was described as a story in which Barbie was kicked out of Barbie Land for not being perfect enough and it was supposed to premiere in summer 2018. Here, check out why the first idea of the project didn’t get produced.

How Amy Schumer departed Barbie for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie to land

At first, Schumer cited “scheduling conflicts” for her exit of the project in March 2017. However, in March 2022, the actress and writer revealed to The Hollywood Reporter the real reason for her exit, saying that Sony “definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.”

She said that the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes as a gift for landing the role, but it didn’t land very well with her. "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.'”

While now Robbie stars as the iconic doll for a film with a script written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, another big name was attached to the role for a while: Anne Hathaway. But, judging from the first teaser trailer's reactions, the film found the perfect hands. Check it out here: