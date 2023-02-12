Country music star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2023 at the State Farm Stadium. Check out how he was discovered, and if he ever competed on The Voice or American Idol.

Country music star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2023 at the State Farm Stadium, in which the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off for the title. He wasn’t alone, as was Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, who performed it in sign language.

Stapetlon is an eight-time Grammy winner, as well as ten-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, including being named Artist-Songwriter of the Decade. Among his many hits, there are ‘Traveller,’ ‘Nobody to Blame,’ ‘Parachute’ and more.

He has collaborated with artists such as Justin Timberlake, Adele and Ed Sheeran. However, many people wonder about his start in the music industry. Did Stapleton appear on The Voice or American Idol? Here, check out the answer.

Did Chris Stapleton compete on The Voice or American Idol?

No, Stapleton did not participate in any of those reality shows. He grew up in Staffordsville and moved to Nashville, which is the capital of country music, in 2001 to begin his career in songwriting.

He first was signed with the publishing house Sea Gayle Music as songwriter. Then, he played with the group the SteelDrivers and the Southern rock band called the Jompson Brothers. However, he signed as a solo artist to Mercury Nashville in 2013.

While he didn’t compete on The Voice, he has appeared on the show to perform during the Season 12 finale in 2017. He performed a rendition of his single, "Either Way." Also, many contestants have sang his songs on the show.