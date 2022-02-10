A long time had passed since the very last time that Ewan McGregor wore a Jedi tunic and used a Lightsaber to give life to mythical Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi. As the Master Jedi's autobiographical series is coming to Disney Plus, the Scottish actor shared his sensations about playing Kenobi again.

It is not common for the vast majority of actors to have the chance to join the cast of a legendary saga such as Star Wars. For sixteen long years, Star Wars was just a film to admire not a project to wish to participate in, until in 1999 everything has changed for a new generation of actors: a new trilogy was created and with it the chance to be part of it. Ewan McGregor lived this transformation process: from being a fan to playing one of Star Wars' major roles, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor embodied Anakin Skywalker's Master Jedi for 3 movies: Episodes 1, 2, and 3, the prequel of the first released part of George Lucas' history. Now, 16 years after, the Scottish actor had the opportunity to use again a Lightsaber and control "the Force" as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been filmed for Disney Plus.

On May 25, 2022, a glimpse into an unknown part of Kenobi's life will come to the American multinational streaming platform, just after The Book of Boba Fett has nurtured the Star Wars universe and the fans wish to keep linked to the franchise.

Ewan McGregor's sensations after playing again Obi-Wan Kenobi

The experience of being again the wise Master Jedi was refreshing for Ewan McGregor. In a statement to the media, the 50-year old actor shared his happiness to have again the chance of leaving a deep mark in the Star Wars universe but, above all, in the old and new generations of the saga.

"I really loved to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again. It was pretty interesting after having the experience of being part of the prequel trilogy. For the new fans generation, these films were "their Star Wars" just like for us the ones of the '70s were ours. So, to have the chance to play again Obi-Wan Kenobi for them makes me really happy", said McGregor.

The Trainspotting main character leaked a very special moment that he lived during the Obi-Wan Kenobi series filming: the opportunity to work again with Hayden Christensen, who played once more Anakin Skywalker: "We had a great time together. I think it is no more a secret that Hayden Christensen came back and we could play again scenes together as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. It was great to work along again".