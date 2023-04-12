This weekend the new edition of Coachella will take place and it's time to enjoy one of the best music festivals in the world. Here, check when and how to watch it streaming.

New year, new Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It's time to see how music, fashion and concert fans gather in one place to enjoy a crazy weekend. The line up for this year's edition will feature big names in the industry, such as Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean. While Calvin Harris prepares to return to the desert...

The event will take place at the Empire Polo Club and will be home to hundreds of thousands of people who travel from all over the world to attend the most famous independent music festival in the United States. In case you haven't gotten your tickets yet, the official site has posted their prices and more to keep in mind.

The 2023 edition not only promises to be as epic or more so than the previous ones, but will also enable the option to watch the popular massive event via streaming, for all those who can't attend. Here, check when and how to stream the concerts live for free...

What time and when will Coachella 2023 begin?

This year, the festival will be divided into two weekends of pure music. The first dates will take place from April 14 to 16, while the second weekend will take place from April 21 to 23.

For the moment, the concert schedules and others have not been revealed, so it is estimated that they will be announced the day before the festival, according to Dod Magazine.

How to watch 2023 Coachella Weekend 1 on streaming

For the first time in Coachella's history, the festival will not only be live and direct, but those who did not have the opportunity to attend will be able to watch it via streaming through the official YouTube channel.

This will be its most extensive programming to date, as you will be able to see what happens on the six stages, with special coverage for each one, and here are the links to watch each one of them during the first weekend:

Coachella Stage

Outdoor Theater

Sahara Weekend

Mojave Weekend

Gobi Weekend

Sonora Weekend