The 2023 Rose Parade will take place on Monday, January 2, in Pasadena, California. Find out here how to watch it or live stream free in the United States.

Known as "America's Most Beautiful Parade," the Rose Parade takes place on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California, United States. If January 1 happens on a Sunday, the parade is moved to the following Monday, January 2.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association is a non-profit organization responsible for organizing the annual Rose Parade, which features floats decorated with flowers, marching bands, and horse units. The Rose Bowl, a prominent college football bowl game, takes place in the afternoon following the procession.

The Rose Parade has been staged annually since 1890 and has drawn hundreds of thousands of viewers each year. Except for the years of World War II (1942-1945) and the year 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), it has continued without interruption. In 1902, the Rose Bowl college football game was added to the parade's lineup to generate revenue.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free 2023 Rose Parade in the U.S.

The 2023 Rose Parade, to be held Monday, January 2, in Pasadena, California, will be broadcasted on ABC, NBC (Peacock), Univision, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV in the United States.'