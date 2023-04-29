A new week can only mean one thing: a new episode of American Idol. It's time to continue the competition and finally reveal who makes the Top 12. Here, check out how to watch episode 10.

American Idol is back with its tenth episode and it's time to finally see who are the contestants that make up the Top 12 of season 21. At this stage of the competition, the judges have no easy decisions to make, because any mistake on the part of the artists can send them straight home.

[Watch American Idol Episode 10 online and free on Fubo]

Adam Lambert will mentor during this Sunday's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, while Chayce Beckham will take the reins on stage to perform his new single Til the Day I Die on Monday night. This will take place as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan attempt to choose which songs will make the Top Remaining Songs.

There are not too many episodes left until the long awaited finale and to find out which of the contestants is the big winner of this year's singing contest. The winner will take home a recording contract and a cash prize of $250,000. In the meantime, here's how to watch tomorrow's broadcast...

What time is Episode 10 released?

It's time to continue with the competition and this means that some contestants will have to leave the program, due to the Top 12. Thanks to spoilers, we already know who they are... However, in case you want to know the results live, the tenth episode will take place on Sunday, April 30 starting at 8 PM.

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 10

The tenth episode of American Idol Season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to Hulu and Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.