Season 21 of American Idol is underway with the live shows. The Top 10 will sing songs chosen by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to try to win America's vote. Here, check out when and how to watch the 15th episode.

For this episode, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will provide several song choices for each contestant to pick one. The coach with the most “songs” will win the night, as it's tradition.

Meanwhile, Chayce Beckham will take the stage to perform his new single Til the Day I Die on Monday night. With every week, we’re getting closer to the big finale and the reveal of the new American Idol winner.

Is American Idol on tonight? Time by state in the US

The 15th episode of American Idol will broadcast on Monday. The episode will feature the performances of the Top 10 contestants, and the results of the live voting. Here, check out the times by states:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 15

The 15th episode of American Idol Season 21 will premiere on ABC. You can also live stream it on Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. If you can’t catch it live, you can also watch it on Hulu the following day.