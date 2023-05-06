American Idol is back with another episode and after knowing who will make the Top 8, now it's time to continue with the competition and see the Top 7 perform. Here, check out how to watch episode 17.

This week's premiere episode of American Idol will be quite special and epic, as it will bring two great artists as guest judges. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will replace Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as they had to travel to the UK for the Coronation of King Charles.

[Watch American Idol Episode 17 free online on Fubo in the US]

The singer of You Oughta Know will lead the contestants in the performances and is expected to perform some of her most popular classics. This time we will see how the artists will pair up to perform duets, so there will be a total of twelve performances.

The competition gets increasingly fierce and three of the contestants will have to be eliminated by the end of the live broadcast. Everyone wants to survive one more stage, but it depends on what the judges decide and who performs best on stage.

When is Episode 17 released? Time by state in the US

New week, new episode of American Idol. Now it's time to see how the contestants that make up the Top 7 perform great performances. It will be a very special broadcast and will take place on Sunday night, May 7. Here, check the schedule by state:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch American Idol 2023 Episode 17

Episode 17 of American Idol Season 21 will premiere on ABC, as it does every Sunday. However, there is another way to watch the broadcast and it is thanks to Hulu and Fubo, who is offering a one-week free trial to the United States. The streaming platform will be showing the episode live at the same time as the channel.